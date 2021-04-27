We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
B House / 365 Design

B House / 365 Design
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: 365 Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BETONLAB, DTC, TME
  • Lead Architects: Ta Dinh Van, Nguyen Nhu Thanh
  • Project Architect:Nguyen Hoang Tu
  • Architects:365 Design
  • City:Hanoi
  • Country:Vietnam
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The B House is located in a residential suburban area of Hanoi, Vietnam, owned by a concrete workshop owner in Vietnam. We start the project with the vision that there’ll be other houses on both sides of the land. The owner wants an airy space and garden-view bedrooms but still have privacy and security.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

With this requirement, first, we developed a simple yet powerful form of architectural design for the front garden. The essence of this house is an open space, the boundary between the inside and the outside is gradually blurring to create the connection between people and nature.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Section BB
Section BB
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The light from ouside are drawn from the roof through the glass panels to the green space inside, and around this void is the long and wide staircase and corridor that connect the functional spaces together with other features in the house. The front view of the house is a pressed bamboo spokes door system with iron frame that can be closed and opened flexibly. It reduces direct sunlight from the east, and ensures privacy and security issues.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

With the owner's love for concrete, we choose the finishing material, mainly concrete with a rough surface, and chestnut-colored wood makes the space cozier. Through the project, we want to bring an optimal solution to improve living space, create a comfortable living environment, and focus on quality of life.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Cite: "B House / 365 Design" 27 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960676/b-house-365-design> ISSN 0719-8884

