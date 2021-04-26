We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Winners of 2021 Solar Decathlon Design and Build Challenges Construct Houses for a Cleaner Future

Winners of 2021 Solar Decathlon Design and Build Challenges Construct Houses for a Cleaner Future

Winners of 2021 Solar Decathlon Design and Build Challenges Construct Houses for a Cleaner Future

The United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm announced the winners of the 2021 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Decathlon, a competition that challenges architecture and engineering college students from around the world to design and construct high-performance buildings powered by renewable energy. 72 competing teams hailed from 12 countries and designed energy-efficient residential and commercial spaces, nine of which were constructed and presented in the Solar Decathlon Virtual Village on the National Mall, a first of its kind, in Washington, D.C.

2020 Build Challenge – Weber State University. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr2020 Build Challenge – Weber State University. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr2020 Build Challenge – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr+ 71

The Solar Decathlon aims to promote student innovation, STEM education, and workforce development opportunities in the architecture and construction industry. The competition has been ongoing since 2002, and since then, more than 20,000 students have shared their innovative concepts. The Decathlon is divided into two separate challenges: The Design Challenge is a one-to-two-semester, design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a two-year design-and-build competition.

Here is the list of the winners of the 2020 Build Challenge and 2021 Design Challenge. 

2020 Build Challenge Overall Winners

1st Place: University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)

2020 Build Challenge – University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
2nd Place: University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ontario)

2020 Build Challenge – University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
3rd Place: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
2021 Design Challenge Grand Winners

21DC_AH_ThomasJefferson_team. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Commercial Divisions, University of Oregon (Eugene, Oregon)

Residential Divisions, Northwestern University (Evanston, Illinois)

2020 Build Challenge Contest Winners

Energy Performance

  • 1st Place: Weber State University (Ogden, Utah)
  • 2nd Place (tie):
    • University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)
    • University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  • 3rd Place: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana (Champaign County, Illinois)

2020 Build Challenge – Weber State University. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Engineering

2020 Build Challenge – Hogeschool Utrecht University of Applied Sciences Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Financial Feasibility & Affordability

2020 Build Challenge – University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Resilience

2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Architecture

2020 Build Challenge – University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Operations

2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Market Potential

2020 Build Challenge – University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Comfort & Environmental Quality

2020 Build Challenge – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Innovation

  • 1st Place: University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)
  • 2nd Place: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  • 3rd Place (tie):
    • University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ontario)
    • Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María (Valparaíso, Chile)

2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Presentation

2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
2021 Design Challenge Division Winners

Suburban Single-Family Housing Division

Urban Single-Family Housing Division

Attached Housing Division

2020 Build Challenge – Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Mixed-Use Multifamily Building Division

Elementary School Division

2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
Office Building Division

Retail Building Division

2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr
News via the U.S Department of Energy

Dima Stouhi
NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Winners of 2021 Solar Decathlon Design and Build Challenges Construct Houses for a Cleaner Future " 26 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960670/winners-of-2021-solar-decathlon-design-and-build-challenges-construct-houses-for-a-cleaner-future> ISSN 0719-8884

