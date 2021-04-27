We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. El Nido House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

El Nido House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Save this project
El Nido House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

© Tamara Uribe© Tamara Uribe© Tamara Uribe© Tamara Uribe+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Estilo Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  144
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tamara Uribe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sika, American Standard, Cemex, Vitrum, Carpintería Linares, Comex, Mosaicos La Peninsular, Tecnolite, URREA
  • Lead Architect: Víctor Alejandro Cruz Domínguez, Iván Atahualpa Hernández Salazar, Luís Armando Estrada Aguilar
  • Construction:Juan Diaz Cab, Luis Esteban Alonso Carrillo
  • Structure:Juan Diaz Cab
  • Collaborators:Silvia Cuitún Coronado, Ana Karen Domínguez Peniche, Zahid Quintal Polanco
  • City:Mérida
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Text description provided by the architects. The concept and name of the project El Nido stands for nest and comes from the Latin word nidus. The term refers to the shelter that birds build with branches, straws and other elements. Just as they make their nests, the goal of this house was to achieve a refuge to be inhabited and enjoyed without major complications, creating a project of great simplicity yet of great spatial richness by using a minimal and simple palette of materials.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Casa El Nido is built on a lot of 4.70 x 26.00 meters as a response to the needs of the users to have a space where experiences and ideas are generated, weaving together a pre-existing building with a completely new one, creating a suture with an empty space, giving the new building the prominence as a great protective envelope for the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The existing part acts as an entry point to the house. Its original essence is preserved with original clay floors, stuccoed and painted walls, leaving an exposed vestige of the stone masonry walls and stuccoed ceilings with the exposed metal structure. This building houses an inner room and directs the user towards the transition point and towards the new building.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Floor Plan Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The suture point between both buildings is an open space that allows observing and dimensioning the contemporary element completely finished in burnished grey cement and foldable glass walls. This transitional space houses a small pool and an open courtyard surrounded by a garden consisting mainly of stone elements both as walls and floors.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The large volume houses the double-height dining room, the kitchen area and one bedroom with a bathroom and an interior garden on the ground floor and a study and another bedroom with a full bathroom on the upper floor, with the logic of creating the public areas in the front part of the house and the private ones at the rear.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

We take the basic elements of the space, walls, slabs and floors, and generate two adjoining load-bearing walls and a slab supported on them creating a large volume that can accommodate two floors thanks to the use of a mezzanine. The generated volume is closed at its ends following the need to create interior spaces that host the different activities of daily life.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

The walls and ceilings are covered with grey burnished cement, leaving the ground floor with white burnished and polished cement, while a bamboo floor covering was used upstairs. The vertical circulation cube separates the public area from the private and gives access to the mezzanine level and to the roof terrace where an area for rest and observation of the city is created in the shade of a tree.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDecoration & OrnamentMexico
Cite: "El Nido House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura" [Casa el nido / Taller Estilo Arquitectura] 27 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960659/el-nido-house-taller-estilo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream