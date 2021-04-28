Snøhetta Reveals Plans for Gallery Project in Adelaide and Art Centre Expansion in Hanover

Save this picture! Heysen Art Gallery proposal. Image © Secchi Smith

The internationally-acclaimed architecture firm Snøhetta has recently been selected to design two new art spaces in Australia and United States. Snøhetta will create the new Heysen Art Gallery in Adelaide- a rammed earth structure blending into the landscape and housing the works of renowned artists Hans and Nora Heysen. The studio was also selected to lead the expansion and re-design project for Dartmouth College Hopkins Center for the Arts, a vital creative hub for the New England Region.

In late March, the Hans Heysen Foundation has revealed the design for the new art gallery, which will display the works of Australia’s most revered artists, Hans and Nora Heysen. Chosen from nine contenders, Snøhetta's project shows careful consideration of the landscape, featuring rammed earth walls as well as expansive glazing overlooking the natural setting. The design will comprise a gallery, a restaurant as well as bushfire-safe storage facilities for the artwork. The construction is expected to break ground later this year.

To house Heysen’s works in a stunning earthy structure nestled amongst the beautiful rolling Adelaide Hills is such a fitting tribute to this incredible South Australian. I have no doubt this will become Australia’s equivalent of Monet’s garden right here in Hahndorf. - the Chair of the Heysen Foundation, James Sexton.

Dartmouth College also chose Snøhetta to lead the re-design of the Hopkins Centre for the Arts as part of the college’s investment in the Arts District. The centre is currently a film and performing arts venue for the college and the New England area at large, and most importantly, a place for creative experimentation. Although the project hasn’t been revealed yet, Snøhetta’s intervention is set to upgrade existing spaces to allow for more art experimentation while adding three new recital halls and teaching studios. The design is also expected to expand public spaces and enhance community engagement.

We’re especially excited to collaborate with the Dartmouth team, as their vision for the Hop aligns with our own strengths in unlocking the value of design and connecting people with places. Particularly in arts and cultural projects, our transdisciplinary approach opens up unexpected possibilities for engaging both audiences and artists. - Craig Dykers, founding partner of Snøhetta, New York office.

Over the years, Snøhetta has developed extensive experience designing art facilities and cultural venues through projects such as the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet building, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Expansion or the Shanghai Grand Opera House.