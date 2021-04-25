We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Tammsaare Park Pavilion / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park, Pavilion
Tallin, Estonia
  • Architects: Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tõnu Tunnel, Ott Kadarik, Kaupo Kalda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arcwood, Seicom
  • Lead Architects: Ott Kadarik, Mihkel Tüür, Liis Mägi, Marleen Stokkeby, Katerina Veerde, Kadri Tamme, Liina Soosaar
  • Engineering:Printsiip OÜ, Tõnu Peipman, Viljar Sepp (Printsiip OÜ)
  • Client:Tallinna Kommunaalamet
  • Contractor:OÜ Astlanda Ehitus
  • City:Tallin
  • Country:Estonia
© Tõnu Tunnel
Text description provided by the architects. The Tammsaare park pavilion stands on the foundation of Tallinn’s old market hall built in 1899 and destroyed in WWII. The new pavilion is the first structure on the site since then, and it is designed as a lightweight timber construction to make use of the entire survived basement level of the historical building.

© Tõnu Tunnel
Plan - Ground floor
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
The exterior walls between the structural columns are made of curtain wall elements making the pavilion transparent and light both structurally and visually. The load-bearing structure is made of laminated timber: cross-shaped and half-cross-shaped columns. The ground floor is roofed by glued timber corbel vaults. The timber structure is finished with white weatherproof polymeric paint and treated with fireproofing.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
The structural timber vaults evolve into rectangular domes on the roof and a spatial vault ceiling in the interior and under the canopy. The prefabricated elements make the roof of the building an interesting sight to be seen from neighbouring buildings like the Estonian National Opera or the iconic Viru Hotel.

Section
The new pavilion acts as an integral part of Tammsaare park, which is one of the most loved recreational areas in central Tallinn.  The park was also recently given a new look also by Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid. The connecting design feature between the park and the pavilion is the stepped corbel vault which is also reflected in the design of the light poles, information stands, and playground equipment.

© Tõnu Tunnel
Cite: "Tammsaare Park Pavilion / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid" 25 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960618/tammsaare-park-pavilion-kadarik-tuur-arhitektid> ISSN 0719-8884

