Architects, not Architecture: Elizabeth Diller

As part of its first Virtual World Tour, Architects, not Architecture visited New York to meet Elizabeth Diller.

The international event format Architects, not Architecture is known for inviting some of the most influential architects of our time and asks them to talk about their path, influences, and intellectual biographies. With its new event series, „AnA“ brings the architecture community a bit closer together by taking attendees on tour around the globe to “visit” selected cities and virtually meet two of their renowned practices.

Archdaily is bringing you a selection of the World Tour’s most celebrated talks. Today, Elizabeth Diller:

Elizabeth Diller is the co-founder of Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R). Diller’s cross-genre work has been distinguished with TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” list and the first MacArthur Foundation fellowship awarded in the field of architecture. Besides many internationally renowned projects, she led two cultural works significant to New York: The Shed and the expansion of MoMA.

In her insightful talk, Diller shares many different sources of inspiration that have influenced her work’s vision and style. Among them is follow guest speaker Steven Holl. Being a child of Polish Holocaust survivors that immigrated to the United States, she grew up in Manhattan, the site of many progressive societal movements. She started studying art as she was primarily interested in photography and film but later switched to architecture school when she had discovered her love for three dimensionalities. This is where she met her husband and partner, Ricardo Scofidio, whom she later established an architecture practice with. In her lecture at “AnA” she talks about the ingenious ways she incorporates unique ideas stemming from films into her designs.

About Architects, not Architecture

