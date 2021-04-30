We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Structural Details As Seen in Courtyards

Structural Details As Seen in Courtyards

Save this article
Structural Details As Seen in Courtyards

House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image Tacuari House / moarqs. Image Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image + 21

The distribution of natural light, improved ventilation, and the propensity to connect  living spaces with the outdoors while maintaining the privacy of the inhabitants have made courtyards a go-to in architectural design around the world over the centuries.

Courtyards are characterized as outdoor or semi-outdoor spaces that are enclosed within the walls of a house or building.

In many cases, these exteriors yet contained spaces play a significant role in the layout of the projects that incorporate them, especially when they are the only access point to the outside.

To highlight the many elements that courtyards contribute to structures, we've compiled a list of 10 projects from Argentina and Spain that demonstrate the array of options available when incorporating a courtyard into a project.

Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa

  • Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
  • Year: 2012

Save this picture!
Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa. Image
Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa. Image
Save this picture!
Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura

  • Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
  • Year: 2013

Save this picture!
Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura. Image
Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura. Image
Save this picture!
Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli
Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia

  • Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
  • Year: 2016

Save this picture!
Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image
Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image
Save this picture!
Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Holmberg House / Estudio Borrachia. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Tacuari House / moarqs

  • Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
  • Year: 2018

Save this picture!
Tacuari House / moarqs. Image
Tacuari House / moarqs. Image
Save this picture!
Tacuari House / moarqs. Image © Albano Garcia
Tacuari House / moarqs. Image © Albano Garcia

Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López

  • Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
  • Year: 2019

Save this picture!
Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image
Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image
Save this picture!
Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image © Luis Barandiarán
Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Martínez House / BHY arquitectos

  • Location: Argentina (Buenos Aires)
  • Year: 2020

Save this picture!
Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image
Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image
Save this picture!
Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza

  • Location: Spain (Cadiz)
  • Year: 2005

Save this picture!
Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image
Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image
Save this picture!
Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Fernando Alda
Guerrero House / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Fernando Alda

House Among Pines / XPIRAL

  • Location: Spain (Murcia)
  • Year: 2006

Save this picture!
House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image
House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image
Save this picture!
House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image © Juan de la Cruz Megías
House Between Pines / XPIRAL. Image © Juan de la Cruz Megías

Vivienda en Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos

  • Location: Spain (Madrid)
  • Year: 2010

Save this picture!
House in Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos. Image
House in Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos. Image
Save this picture!
House in Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos. Image © Ángel Álvarez
House in Soto del Real / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos. Image © Ángel Álvarez

La Rambla House / Rosa Ma Ballester Espigares

  • Location: Spain (Murcia)
  • Year: 2014

Save this picture!
La Rambla House / Rosa Ma Ballester Espigares. Image
La Rambla House / Rosa Ma Ballester Espigares. Image
Save this picture!
La Rambla House / Rosa Ma Ballester Espigares. Image © Ignacio Espigares Enríquez
La Rambla House / Rosa Ma Ballester Espigares. Image © Ignacio Espigares Enríquez

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Belén Maiztegui
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Structural Details As Seen in Courtyards" [10 Detalles constructivos de patios interiores en casas y viviendas] 30 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960582/structural-details-as-seen-in-courtyards> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream