World
Villa Accenti / Iscattolin

Villa Accenti / Iscattolin

© Marco Zanta© Marco Zanta© Marco Zanta© Marco Zanta+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Resana, Italy
  • Architects: Iscattolin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marco Zanta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ares, ITLAS, Magis, Azzurra ceramica, Fabbian illuminazione, Tonalite
  • Lead Architects: Giuseppe Scattolin, Pierangelo Scattolin
  • Paint Contractor For "Marmorino":Zanatta Mirco
  • Paint Contractor:Matteo Stellin
  • Plant Engineer:Studio Vincenzo Conte
  • Building Constructor:Costruzioni edili Bonamigo
  • Plumbing Contractor:Termotecnica Europa s.r.l.
  • Electrical Contractor:Cable Impianti s.r.l.
  • City:Resana
  • Country:Italy
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Text description provided by the architects. The Villa Accenti building is a barchessa dating to the late nineteenth century which originally was part of a bigger real estate structure. It’s situated in a small countryside town next to the city of Castelfranco Veneto and it’s an example of rural architecture at the service of agricultural activity. The project consists of the revitalization of the complex, which was long abandoned, through the design of eight residential units, also developing the design of the interiors, in particular the living areas. 

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The focus of the project and the real inspiration principle was the reference of the historical park, partly bounded by the old city wall. Inside it was identified a lot of valuable trees both for the species and for the dating, which was estimated in some cases around three hundred years old.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

It was performed maintenance and care to the tree species, it’s done the redesign of crossing pats, the recovery of the original shading structure for the climbing green, besides the making of small urban garden and space for shelter for small domestic animals.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The new residential units were orientated according to the natural context, by placing the living areas on the south side, while the rooms and the services on the north side. For each unit there is a private garden, bounded by box hedges, like that making an extension of the living spaces to the outside in order to use it in the warm seasons.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Talking about the paths, the master plan includes the reconfirmation of the historical access gap through the passing portico and the making of a new carriage entrance on the west side of the property. As well it was designed a portico structure for the recovery of the inhabitants' cars.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The restoration intervention considered the supporting structures of the brickwork and wooden floors, leading to a seismic improvement of the structures involving the foundations through the reinforcement and consolidation elements. The construction techniques used are all of the traditional types, after the historical nature of the building. Talking about the new structural elements, it was used solid wood and articles of steel carpentry. For the façade cladding it was used the natural marmorino , enriched by the traditional bands, the lesene, the embossed frames with the result of natural stone. The wooden windows were restored with the recovery of the original hardware. The metallic elements making the railings, the gates, elements of subdivision of the private spaces, were tailored designed through the use of the rod or tubular steel with cor-ten shade paint or brass. For the flooring, in the internal spaces we choose the plywood of beech, and the external spaces the freshly washed concrete, usually present in this kind of context.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Generally the project could be an example of modern co-housing, where there is a good fusion of residential private spaces and external spaces shared by the inhabitants, inside of a very fascinating historical place.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Project gallery

Cite: "Villa Accenti / Iscattolin" 23 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960574/villa-accenti-iscattolin> ISSN 0719-8884

