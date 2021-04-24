We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
35 Hudson Yards / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

35 Hudson Yards / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Courtesy of SOMCourtesy of SOMCourtesy of SOMCourtesy of SOM+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Retail
New York, United States
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Text description provided by the architects. Hudson Yards is the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States, and the largest development in New York City since Rockefeller Center. This six-block area on Manhattan's West Side, comprising 28 acres over active railroad tracks and tunnels, is being redeveloped for residential, commercial, and open public space use.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

SOM provided architectural design and structural engineering services for 35 Hudson Yards, a mixed-use tower that is the development's tallest residential building. The 1.1 million-square-foot tower comprises 143 private residences, an Equinox branded luxury hotel, an Equinox fitness club and spa, first-class office space, and ground-floor retail.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Transitions in the program are expressed as a series of setbacks that twist around the tower. Terraces at each setback create outdoor gardens that become smaller and more frequent toward the top of the tower. Clad in limestone and glass, the building's facade unifies the variety of programmatic elements stacked within. 35 Hudson Yards is designed to achieve LEED© Gold certification.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Project gallery

Project location

Address:35 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001, United States

About this office
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailUnited States
Cite: "35 Hudson Yards / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill" 24 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960553/35-hudson-yards-skidmore-owings-and-merrill> ISSN 0719-8884

