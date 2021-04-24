35 Hudson Yards / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

+ 14

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Hudson Yards is the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States, and the largest development in New York City since Rockefeller Center. This six-block area on Manhattan's West Side, comprising 28 acres over active railroad tracks and tunnels, is being redeveloped for residential, commercial, and open public space use.

SOM provided architectural design and structural engineering services for 35 Hudson Yards, a mixed-use tower that is the development's tallest residential building. The 1.1 million-square-foot tower comprises 143 private residences, an Equinox branded luxury hotel, an Equinox fitness club and spa, first-class office space, and ground-floor retail.

Transitions in the program are expressed as a series of setbacks that twist around the tower. Terraces at each setback create outdoor gardens that become smaller and more frequent toward the top of the tower. Clad in limestone and glass, the building's facade unifies the variety of programmatic elements stacked within. 35 Hudson Yards is designed to achieve LEED© Gold certification.