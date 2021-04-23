3HLD Architects Designs New Campus for Croatian Car Manufacturer Rimac

Designed by 3HLD Architects, the new campus for the Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac brings together a wide array of programs and spaces, from production plant and offices to kindergarten, dormitory and even a sheep meadow. Located in the outskirts of Zagreb, within a natural landscape, the Rimac Campus is organized around two main volumes that follow the site’s natural topography, with several accompanying facilities tucked underneath a green roof that stretches out, meeting the surrounding landscape.

The campus, whose design has been developed over the course of three years, is meant to provide the company with room to expand while providing employees with an inspiring working environment. The production facility is the largest building on campus, housing the plant and the development departments. The latter will be equipped with design studios, labs and VR rooms. The space is designed to be adaptable, allowing for future development, company growth and advancements in production.

On the other hand, the office building is organized around two atriums, one dedicated to lectures, projections and social events and the other featuring a green area and intended for independent work and relaxation. Furthermore, the building features a green roof, which would allow employees to work outdoors as well. The office spaces are organized around different working areas, from fixed units to flexible meeting rooms.

The main square of the campus provides access points to all the elements of the program. Central to this space is the restaurant designed as the main social area of the development. In addition, the square will feature an artificial lake and a series of gardens, which will be home to farm animals such as sheep and geese. At the intersection of the production plant, the restaurant and the main square, the project features a showroom/museum space, unfolded within a two-storey volume, with a ramp connecting the different exhibition spaces.

The campus also comprises a kindergarten and several temporary residences for employees, placed independently among an area planted with trees. In addition, the campus contains sports and recreational facilities, as well as team-building areas. All the different programs within the campus are connected by an internal road system that takes its inspiration from race tracks. The project will be powered by sustainable energy sources, such as photovoltaics and a ground source heat pump.