La Increíble Library / MS Estudio

La Increíble Library / MS Estudio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Library, Store, Decoration & Ornament
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: MS Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  42
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Team:Arturo Aquino, Miguel Angel Baltazar, Erick Pacheco, Alejandro Tapia
  • Consultant:Manada Architectural
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
© Camila Cossio

Text description provided by the architects. In a small place in La Condesa neighborhood, in Mexico City, La Increible is born. La Increible is a proposal that speaks through its own formality. A neutral space, with timeless materials, that gives prominence to literature and exhibits.

© Camila Cossio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Camila Cossio

A prodigious materiality manages to unfold within the space, wrapping the user in a cube that is conveyed under a grid of maple wood elements which orders and systematizes its interior.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

The most expressive element of the space, the ceiling, completes the concept and gives the space a playful and contemporary touch through bulb-type luminaires. The central table is developed as a large exhibition piece that exaggerates the depth of the space.

© Camila Cossio
Section
Section
© Camila Cossio

Polished concrete floor adds austerity and tops off by climbing in a simple bar at the backend of the space. Resting spaces within those reticular bookcases invite users to pause within the space and enjoy a delightful reading.

© Camila Cossio

Cite: "La Increíble Library / MS Estudio" [Librería La Increíble / MS Estudio] 25 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960516/la-increible-library-ms-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

