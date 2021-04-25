La Increíble Library / MS Estudio

-
Architects: MS Estudio
- Area: 42 m²
- Year: 2021
- Team:Arturo Aquino, Miguel Angel Baltazar, Erick Pacheco, Alejandro Tapia
- Consultant:Manada Architectural
- City:Mexico City
- Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. In a small place in La Condesa neighborhood, in Mexico City, La Increible is born. La Increible is a proposal that speaks through its own formality. A neutral space, with timeless materials, that gives prominence to literature and exhibits.
A prodigious materiality manages to unfold within the space, wrapping the user in a cube that is conveyed under a grid of maple wood elements which orders and systematizes its interior.
The most expressive element of the space, the ceiling, completes the concept and gives the space a playful and contemporary touch through bulb-type luminaires. The central table is developed as a large exhibition piece that exaggerates the depth of the space.
Polished concrete floor adds austerity and tops off by climbing in a simple bar at the backend of the space. Resting spaces within those reticular bookcases invite users to pause within the space and enjoy a delightful reading.