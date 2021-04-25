La Increíble Library / MS Estudio

+ 15

Team: Arturo Aquino, Miguel Angel Baltazar, Erick Pacheco, Alejandro Tapia

Consultant: Manada Architectural

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. In a small place in La Condesa neighborhood, in Mexico City, La Increible is born. La Increible is a proposal that speaks through its own formality. A neutral space, with timeless materials, that gives prominence to literature and exhibits.

A prodigious materiality manages to unfold within the space, wrapping the user in a cube that is conveyed under a grid of maple wood elements which orders and systematizes its interior.

The most expressive element of the space, the ceiling, completes the concept and gives the space a playful and contemporary touch through bulb-type luminaires. The central table is developed as a large exhibition piece that exaggerates the depth of the space.

Polished concrete floor adds austerity and tops off by climbing in a simple bar at the backend of the space. Resting spaces within those reticular bookcases invite users to pause within the space and enjoy a delightful reading.