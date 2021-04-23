We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Studio Garage / Fontego Architettura

Studio Garage / Fontego Architettura

© Simone Padelli© Simone Padelli© Simone Padelli© Simone Padelli+ 17

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Warehouse, Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Pistoia, Italy
  • Architects: Fontego Architettura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simone Padelli
  • Lead Architects: Francesco Busi
  • City:Pistoia
  • Country:Italy
Text description provided by the architects. An old warehouse turned into a studio/garage for a car’s collector.

Very simple and clean project: warehouse’s structure has been respected and left how it was just adding storage space, bathroom and a small bedroom. The goal here was to keep spaces as empty and as big as possible to allow cars’ maneuvers.

Main feature of this project is to basically live this place as an office or free space being in between cars and oil barrels. No privacy needed so all materials are transparent or translucent.

Main materials in this all-fixed custom furniture are indeed polycarbonate and glass; both always framed in white metal structures use as doors, panels, sliding gates, bar cabinets and storage spaces.

Address:51100 Pistoya, Pistoia, Italy

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Studio Garage / Fontego Architettura" 23 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960515/studio-garage-fontego-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

