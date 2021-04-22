We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
A Goodwood House / RAD-Studio

A Goodwood House / RAD-Studio
© David Sievers
© David Sievers

© David Sievers© David Sievers© David Sievers© David Sievers+ 13

  Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, House Interiors, Detail
Adelaida, Australia
© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Text description provided by the architects. As you turn off Goodwood Road onto Gilbert st there is a buzz in the air. The Art-Deco Capri Theatre stands statesman-like on one corner while a former adult shop turned new hip local wine bar energises the other.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Firmly embedded within a suburban community boasting cafes, bottle shops, dessert bars, restaurants, local schools and shops, Gilbert embraces its locality.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Taking subtle cues from the Capri Theatre, deco-inspired curves roll into the dwelling, while dramatic geometric forms - lightly placed - introduce passive thermal control.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Playful interiors embrace the lush garden surrounds where established trees sit among new plantings, while the architecture itself spills into the outdoor experience. 

© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Fond memories of a unique family dwelling are referenced, although the house itself celebrates a vibrant lifestyle for the future. Subtle motifs and detailing can be found throughout to respectfully bring together old & new.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers

