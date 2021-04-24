We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Strata House / Scott Brownrigg

Strata House / Scott Brownrigg

Strata House / Scott Brownrigg

  Architects: Scott Brownrigg
  Area:  468
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Khoo Guo Jie
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JUNG, Assa Abloy, Grohe, Kawajun, Gessi, Jonite, Mitsubishi
  Design Team:Raymond Hoe, Sherwin Tee, Chu Hyeonseon, Alice Chiu (2018-19), Foo Fansee (2019-20)
  Structural Engineering:SC Consultants Pte Ltd
  Country:Singapore
© Khoo Guo Jie

Text description provided by the architects. Stunning private residence, The Strata House at No. 6 Begonia Terrace in Singapore has completed. Guided by the owners’ aspirations Scott Brownrigg have designed a 468 sq m 3-storey semi-detached home that delivers timeless, contemporary family accommodation suited to its tropical context and to reflect the owner’s desire for spaces with his children at home

© Khoo Guo Jie
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Khoo Guo Jie

Constrained by its location on a narrow, corner rectilinear plot, the design concept optimises the site footprint. Accessibility both into the house and around the first-floor living, dining, and guest room spaces was a key consideration. A ramp from the vestibule at ground level allowing entry into the house and connection to the first floor.

© Khoo Guo Jie

Raymond Hoe, Director of the Singapore studio and responsible for the design said: “The design is inspired by a play on horizontal strata that slits and peels in two from a common datum plane. This defines the second storey semi-private spaces that include the family foyer which visually connects to the first storey living areas. Forming a series of pragmatic spaces that are conducive to encouraging family time together.” 

© Khoo Guo Jie

The layering of varying heights creates an internal space that connects the family in a fun way and weaves around the central steel staircase. The staircase is the protagonist, connecting the vertical levels, allowing for cross-ventilation and becoming a feature metallic patterned screen to diffuse the triple volume daylight from the third level roof skylight.

© Khoo Guo Jie

These interesting internal spaces and their detailing are light in their architectural expression. Created with a palette of materials that include an off-formed concrete texture, timber grain, and an industrial steel matte lustre, which provides a backdrop for the daylight and creates a play of shadows. This palette extends through to the internal furnishings with bespoke furniture and cabinetry. The internal environment blurs the boundaries with the surrounding outdoor landscape, which is accessed via the double-height main living areas.

© Khoo Guo Jie

With close proximity to its neighbours, and to ensure privacy, a continuous metallic aluminium roof defines its form, with no openings on the front elevation with an optimum amount of glazing to the side.  This is wrapped with an ‘architectural veil’ to complete the contemporary expression.

© Khoo Guo Jie

This ‘architectural veil’ screens the full height glazed views from the second-floor master and children’s bedrooms, and third-floor ensuite bedroom with a horizontal stratum of aluminium louvres rotated at angles to absorb the heat from the eastern sun to allow thermal conduction; creating air movement into the rooms.

© Khoo Guo Jie

Scott Brownrigg
Cite: "Strata House / Scott Brownrigg" 24 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.

