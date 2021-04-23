Koenigstadt-Quartier Berlin / Tchoban Voss Architekten

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. The new residential building Koenigstadt-Quartier is located in Berlin-Friedrichshain between Volkspark Friedrichshain and Alexanderplatz. The project was named after the historic Koenigstadt quarter of Berlin, which extends over parts of the districts Mitte, Prenzlauer Berg and Friedrichshain. With its timeless and quiet architecture, the different eaves heights, the building fits in with the urban atmosphere around Mollstrasse and continues the typical block edge structure by taking up the alignment of the existing development. The residential complex consists of a ten-storey block, which is marked by two further storeys in the shape of a tower.

A six-storey, staggered front building brings the eaves height back to the historical Berlin dimensions and flanks the access to a common inner courtyard on Barnimstrasse. At the other end, the ground and upper floors connect the complex to the neighbouring buildings. Apart from the commercial units on the ground floor, only flats were built here. Regardless of its large dimensions, the building presents itself light and open through its room-high, generous window fronts and an openly designed, flat glazed ground floor.

The lavishly designed, cove-like cornice strips made of coloured architectural concrete form a flowing line with the balconies, loggias, and floor-to-ceiling windows and lend the facade matrix additional plasticity and tension. The horizontal emphasis is supported by the narrow continuous parapets, which together with the rhythm of transparent and opaque glass elements give the volume an unmistakable character. The new rental apartment building offers a wide range of apartment solutions, from 2-room to 5-room flats, for different, individual requirements and wishes of the tenants.

Generous, green roof terraces and continuous balcony bands across all floors additionally increase the quality of living. The courtyard area of the residential complex was equipped with children's playgrounds for all ages, which are divided into individual areas in an open, tree-covered, and lawned area of over 600 sqm In addition to technical and storage rooms, a single-storey underground car park in the basement provides space for 41 car parking spaces, some of which are barrier-free.

The entrance and exit are located next to the gatehouse. A total of 240 parking spaces for bicycles have also been planned for the building, which are located in the bicycle rooms on the basement and ground floor and or in the open-air facilities in the courtyard.