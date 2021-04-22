We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Prebarco House / 2DM

Prebarco House / 2DM

Save this project
Prebarco House / 2DM

© Nico Saieh© Nico Saieh© Nico Saieh© Nico Saieh+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Litueche, Chile
  • Architects: 2DM
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • City:Litueche
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The house commissioned by a young couple, whose only required condition is to get a view of the sea, suggested a formal challenge that involved the generation of a compact volume and at the same time tensed by this view, achieving the depth of the landscape in a single look.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The shape as a single, suspended volume points dramatically to the sea just as a ship would.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The public program on the first floor allows you to go side by side to the surrounding nature with a more restrained look, the second floor, on the other hand, from the master bedroom, allows the view to get as far away as possible to achieve the desired Pacific Ocean.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
2DM
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Prebarco House / 2DM" [Casa Prebarco / 2DM] 22 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960479/prebarco-house-2dm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream