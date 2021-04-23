We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Paul Clemence Captures BIG's Spiral Skyscraper in New York City

Paul Clemence Captures BIG's Spiral Skyscraper in New York City

Save this article
Paul Clemence Captures BIG's Spiral Skyscraper in New York City

Paul Clemence has just released recent photos of Bjarke Ingels Group’s Spiral skyscraper, an under-construction 1,000 feet tall tower with a series of stepped landscaped terraces. Set for completion in 2022, the highrise that topped out in February of this year, is located at Hudson Yards in New York City.

© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence+ 29

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Rising 66 stories, the new "Spiral" skyscraper by BIG, will generate over 2.8 million square feet of office space and ground-floor retail once complete. Combining “the classic ziggurat silhouette of the premodern skyscraper with the slender proportions and efficient layouts of the modern high-rise”, as stated by Bjarke Ingels, the project is scheduled for 2022. While a series of stepped, landscaped terraces wrap the building on the exterior, a series of connected indoor atriums connect the interior spaces and generate a healthy working environment.

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Featuring open floor plans, the Hudson Yards intervention has already its tenants with over 50 percent of the space pre-leased. In fact, Pfizer, the biopharmaceutical company that co-developed the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine, will set up its new headquarters across 14 floors while law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and AllianceBernstein will take on three and a half floors.

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Images via ARCHI-PHOTO.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Paul Clemence Captures BIG's Spiral Skyscraper in New York City" 23 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960469/paul-clemence-captures-bigs-spiral-skyscraper-in-new-york-city> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream