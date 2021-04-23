Schlösslipark Housing / Holzer Kobler Architekturen

-
Architects: Holzer Kobler Architekturen
- Area: 11850 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Radek Brunecky, Leo Boesinger
-
Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler, BAUDER AG, Ego Kiefer AG, GRIESSER AG, Movanorm AG
- Landscape Architecture:Hager Partner AG
- Structural Engineering:SJB Kempter Fitze AG
- Electrical Consultant:Bühler + Scherler AG
- Building Physics:Kopitsis Bauphysik AG, Wohlen AG
- Façade Construction:Blumer-Lehmann AG
- Fire Protection:BS Konzepte AG, Rickenbach b. Wil
- Heating:Otto Keller AG
- Lifts:Schindler AG
- Geology:FS Geotechnik
- Electrical Engineering:AZ Elektro AG
- City:St. Gallen
- Country:Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The Schlösslipark development is located on the outskirts of St. Gallen (CH). The cubature and design of its five buildings fit harmoniously into the neighbouring St. Gallen Bruggen district, a residential area with a high quality of life and a strong connection to the landscape.
For optimal environmental compatibility, the complex was designed and realised on the basis of the Minergie standard. The façades, whose multi-layered wall structure provides ideal thermal, wind and sound insulation, were constructed using a modular element construction method in order to complete the buildings in the shortest possible time.
The first building in the complex is the house on Wolfgangstrasse, which has a commercial area on the ground floor with flexible room design for different usage scenarios. The other four buildings are reserved exclusively for residential use.
The 60 residential segments of the complex with their diverse floor plans are all designed with spacious, open living areas, correspondingly attached balcony or garden areas, and clearly delineated bedrooms. The discreet polygonality of the residential buildings conveys a playful lightness, which is emphasised by the harmoniously staggered arrangement and the filigree wooden façade.