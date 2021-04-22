We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Waldbrand Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Waldbrand Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Medebach, Germany
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Waldbrand is an installation intended to commemorate the dramatic forest dieback in 2020.

Axo
Axo

A stack of dry wood was built on top of a pedestal made of recycled reinforced concrete beams.

Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects

The structure was burned and photographed. What remains is a renewed awareness of protecting our sensitive ecosystem.

Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects

Project gallery

Project location

Referinghausen, 59964 Medebach, Germany

Christoph Hesse Architects
