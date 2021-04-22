Waldbrand Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

•
Medebach, Germany
-
Architects: Christoph Hesse Architects
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Laurian Ghinitoiu
-
Lead Architect: Christoph Hesse
- City:Medebach
- Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Waldbrand is an installation intended to commemorate the dramatic forest dieback in 2020.
A stack of dry wood was built on top of a pedestal made of recycled reinforced concrete beams.
The structure was burned and photographed. What remains is a renewed awareness of protecting our sensitive ecosystem.