Waldbrand Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

City: Medebach

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Waldbrand is an installation intended to commemorate the dramatic forest dieback in 2020.

A stack of dry wood was built on top of a pedestal made of recycled reinforced concrete beams.

The structure was burned and photographed. What remains is a renewed awareness of protecting our sensitive ecosystem.