Digital Twins: Building Cities of the Future on The Pulse Episode 6

Epic Games is excited to announce the next episode of The Pulse—a series of interviews and live Q&As exploring the latest thinking on interactive 3D technology. In episode 6 of The Pulse, join AEC influencer, Fred Mills—together with Salla Pallos of Microsoft, Tim Johnson of Buildmedia, and David Weir-McCall of Epic Games—to talk about the fast-growing world of digital twins and their impact on the future of architecture, engineering and construction.

In this episode, to be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 12 PM PDT time (3 PM EDT, 8 PM BST), the panel will talk about what digital twins are (and aren’t!). The discussion will be held around the following topics:

How digital twins aid in large-scale decision-making

How they can prevent costly mistakes in design

What role digital twins can play in eliminating silos amongst engineers, stakeholders, and citizens, so infrastructure can be improved toward the highest benefit for all

The advent of real-time rendering has brought digital twins within reach for a variety of projects for the first time. Join these industry experts as they explore the many ways that digital twins will help us build better cities for tomorrow, and make sure to stay for the live Q&A at the end.

Meet the Speakers

Fred Mills

Co-Founder and MD, The B1M

The B1M is the world’s largest and most subscribed-to YouTube video channel for construction and was named by The Times of London as one of the 20 best educational channels in the world. Fred has been a regular speaker at YouTube’s global education summit and was recognized for his outstanding contributions at the Digital Construction Awards.

Salla Pallos

Director of Transformation Services, Microsoft

Salla is an innovation leader and an industry change agent specializing in the digital building lifecycle. In addition to her being Co-Lead for the Digital Twin Consortium, Salla’s position at Microsoft calls for her to direct and manage the delivery of a digital transformation strategy for Microsoft Global Real Estate and Security. Salla holds a Master of Science degree in Architecture and has 20 years of practical experience in the built environment industry.

Tim Johnson

Technical Director and co-owner, Buildmedia

Tim comes to us from Buildmedia, creators of the digital twin of Wellington, New Zealand, along with numerous other real-time projects showcasing built and unbuilt architectural and infrastructural developments. Tim brings his 15 years of experience in aerial photography, photogrammetry, and architectural/infrastructural visualization, along with his more recent experience with real-time technology.

David Weir-McCall

AEC Development Manager, Epic Games

With a background in architecture and technology, David currently spearheads Epic Games’ initiatives in technological innovation with Unreal Engine and AEC partners. David has extensive experience from his work with architectural engineering firms and architectural design consultants, where his primary focus was the adoption of new design tools for architectural workflows and supporting the development of digital technologies within AEC.

If you’re interested in keeping up with the forward-thinking people and cutting-edge projects shaping industries today, this is the place for you. Register today to learn about the latest developments and get inspiration for applying this technology in your own business.