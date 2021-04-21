We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Am Chatzebach Housing Development / Baumberger & Stegmeier

Am Chatzebach Housing Development / Baumberger & Stegmeier

Am Chatzebach Housing Development / Baumberger & Stegmeier

© Jürg Zimmermann

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Muri, Switzerland
  • Project Director:Anouk Schepens
  • Project Architects:Corinne Späni, Marta Shtipkova-Michael
  • Site Managers:Daniel Sigrist, Phillip Türich
  • Structural Engineer:Henauer Gugler AG
  • Timber Engineer:Pirmin Jung Schweiz AG
  • Nmp Engineers:Böni Gebäudetechnik AG
  • Electrical Engineering:Marquart Elektroplanung + Beratung
  • Structural Physics:Pirmin Jung Schweiz AG
  • City:Muri
  • Country:Switzerland
© Jürg Zimmermann
Text description provided by the architects. The local monastery in Muri is the community’s definitive characteristic, from where the roads, paths and building structures radiate into the landscape. Like the existing 19th-century houses and the auxiliary buildings around the monastery, the houses along Williweg are conceived as “houses with gardens”. Their mutual proximity creates the impression of an overall body along the street that recalls the volumetrics of the elongated monastery and strengthens the orientation of the street leading to the monastery.

© Jürg Zimmermann
The buildings’ placement is staggered, creating narrow interstices that allow views into the gardens. Unlike the strict street façade, the three-storey apartment buildings have a permeable arbour layer on the garden side. Two-storey garden houses complement the housing offer and form a transition to the adjoining neighbourhood of single-family homes. Apart from one three-storey building, all have two levels. This enables natural lighting for the apartments on three sides and aspects towards both the garden and the arrival courtyards along Williweg.

© Jürg Zimmermann
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Jürg Zimmermann
The less private residential functions such as the kitchen, dining room and living room have a diagonal arrangement in the buildings situated directly along the street. The living-room figures in the houses that recede away from the street have a more linear arrangement.

© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann
In accordance with the project’s urban planning approach as stately homes that line the street, different façades are used at the transition to the garden and the access side. They use a dark green, wooden mantle and urban elegance in seeking a proximity to the garden. 

© Jürg Zimmermann
Project gallery

Project location

Address:5630 Muri, Switzerland

Baumberger & Stegmeier
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "Am Chatzebach Housing Development / Baumberger & Stegmeier" 21 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960442/am-chatzebach-housing-development-baumberger-and-stegmeier> ISSN 0719-8884

