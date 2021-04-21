We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Colorines House / Moctezuma Estudio de Arquitectura

Colorines House / Moctezuma Estudio de Arquitectura

© Rafael Cortes Casas© Rafael Cortes Casas© Rafael Cortes Casas© Rafael Cortes Casas+ 38

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices, Offices Interiors
Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Architects: Moctezuma Estudio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  297
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Novaceramic
  • Lead Architects: Luis Moctezuma Gutiérrez Cevada, Sonia Marcela López Domínguez
  • Project:Luis Moctezuma Gutiérrez Cevada
  • Project Collaborator:Sonia Marcela López Domínguez
  • Engineers:Arq. Abdiel Cervantes Vargas
  • Construction:Luis Moctezuma Gutiérrez Cevada, Michel Meza Cossío
  • City:Puebla de Zaragoza
  • Country:Mexico
© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

Text description provided by the architects. I believe that this project handles two singularities. One of them is the spatial dimension, on which many arguments can be made. The photographs that accompany this document can give a good idea of the spatial atmosphere of the project. The other singularity is located in the dimension of the social, where I think the most relevant part of this project lays.

© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

To better understand the Casa Estudio Colorines project, one has to know something about the territory in which it is established. Located in the city of Puebla, Mexico, there is a housing complex project that began in 1958 under the name of the Jardines de San Manuel subdivision. This polygon represents one of the first urban movements where the compact city model changes for a desegregated one, giving rise to the periphery of the city.

© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas
Floor Plan Ground Floor 1.100
Floor Plan Ground Floor 1.100
© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

At the time, the subdivision promised a new way of living, as the most recent subdivisions in the city still do. However, the promises were not entirely true and today San Manuel is a strategically located territory but with a precarious urban image, to the extent of having areas perceived as inhospitable and hostile in the collective imagination.

© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas
Floor Plan First Floor 1.100
Floor Plan First Floor 1.100
© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

Here, in this habitat, Casa Estudio Colorines stands, with the main intention of becoming a message addressed to architects, but also to the inhabitants as well as to the representatives and leaders of the city. The message speaks of equity in the territory, of rebuilding the city but also of a way of thinking, of not blurring the territory to forget it, but of eliminating stigma and replacing it with inclusion and equality.

© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas
Transversal Section 1.100
Transversal Section 1.100
© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

Architecture can work as an agent of change if inhabitants and architects create an alliance where listening and collaboration are the vehicle to rebuild our cities. It is not necessary to design museums or towers, it is urgent to look at the city in a panoramic way, recognize its diversity and accept that the challenge is in every corner of the territory, mainly in social architecture. There, is a highlight for future architects.

© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

This vision evidently stems from sustainability and aspires to an integrated, equitable and resilient society.

© Rafael Cortes Casas
© Rafael Cortes Casas

Project location

Address:Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico

