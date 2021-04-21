We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. AESOP DTLA Store / Brooks + Scarpa

AESOP DTLA Store / Brooks + Scarpa

AESOP DTLA Store / Brooks + Scarpa

© Art Gray© Art Gray© Art Gray© Art Gray+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Detail
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Brooks + Scarpa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1080 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Art Gray
© Art Gray

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the ground floor corner of the 1929 Eastern Columbia Building, Aesop Downtown, the company’s largest store to date, is situated in Los Angeles’ historic theatre district, at the edge of its Fashion District and adjacent to the famous Orpheum Theatre.

© Art Gray
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Art Gray

Taking a cue from the neighborhood culture and the empty bolts of fabric strewn about costume shops and fashion houses, the environment consists of 6-inch round cardboard tubes to create walls and furniture. This natural palette is warm and inviting, projecting a soft glow to the store’s interior and onto the street and sidewalk.

© Art Gray

Countertops are made of recycled paper, complimenting the cardboard tube wall finish. Product testing sinks are of a vintage style and floors are the natural concrete of the 1929 historic building. A long storefront captures a view of the busy street and projects a comfortable and unobtrusive space, inviting those outside to enter.

© Art Gray

Address:125 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, United States

Brooks + Scarpa
Cite: "AESOP DTLA Store / Brooks + Scarpa" 21 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960390/aesop-dtla-store-brooks-plus-scarpa> ISSN 0719-8884

