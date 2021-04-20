We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. L’Industreet Campus / Atelier WOA

L’Industreet Campus / Atelier WOA

Save this project
L’Industreet Campus / Atelier WOA

© Camille Gharbi© Camille Gharbi© Camille Gharbi© Camille Gharbi+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Stains, France
  • Architects: Atelier WOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Camille Gharbi
  • Client:Foncière Atland
  • Project Management:Innovia
  • Landscaping Designer:Babylone
  • Environmental Engineering Consultant:VIZEA
  • City:Stains
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. In Stains (Seine-Saint-Denis), near Paris, the site was exemplary of the franchised city made up of hangars and warehouses, often regarded as disparaging urban elements. The project led by WOA (Wood Oriented Architecture), with architectural and urban as well as social and societal objectives, transformed a neglected parcel of land into a dynamic living space.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

From the tram station, which offers a connection with Paris, and beyond the sole parcel concerned WOA has succeeded in providing the entire site with an urban design made up of various modes of traffic and destinations in an open and readable space.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Two CAC40 French companies Engie R&D, in search of new facilities, and of Total, which wanted to create a school – L’Industreet – has allowed WOA to bring urbanity and architecture in what was a derelict area.

Save this picture!
Perspective section
Perspective section
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Engie had specific needs – a large hall, industrial research laboratories, offices – while Total is implementing government policy to involve CAC40 companies in education, especially for school teens and young adults dropouts. 

In order to bring elements of the city and create an urbanity, WOA relied on a principle of densification of functions, which allowed the creation of public spaces and a park, freeing up land space permitting the design of a plaza in the continuity of the station.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

More specifically, the approach taken is to create a service center - parking and restaurant - accessible to the various entities of the Campus, the main two tenants occupying their own side of the park. Here, in the project’s relationship with the neighborhood, the word campus is quite appropriate as it defines more than just the parcel and the new buildings. In fact, Engie and Total decided to leave some public space open, a small plaza at the junction of all modes of mobility. 

The sum of these elements perfectly integrated creates an urban environment directly connected with the tram station.

Save this picture!
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:93240 Stains, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier WOA
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "L’Industreet Campus / Atelier WOA" 20 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960376/lindustreet-campus-atelier-woa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream