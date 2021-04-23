We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sky Yards Hotel / Domain Architects

Sky Yards Hotel / Domain Architects

Exterior. Image © Chao ZhangExterior. Image © Chao ZhangRoom. Image © Chao ZhangRoom. Image © Chao Zhang+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels
Jiaozuo, China
  • Architects: Domain Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chao Zhang
  • Design Team:Xiaomeng Xu, Chun Wang
  • Interior Design:Xiaomeng Xu, Hannah Wang
  • Landscape Design:Xiaomeng Xu
  • Graphic Design:Xiaomeng Xu, Hannah Wang
  • Structural Consulant:AND Office
  • Construction Documents Collaborator:Henan Urban & Rural Design Institute
  • Main Contractor:Local Team
  • Building And Landscape Contractor:Henan Jutailong Decoration and Construction Co. Ltd.
  • City:Jiaozuo
  • Country:China
Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by unfinished building site, wasted land and industrial sites, this project is definitely not blessed with a beautiful site. This hotel near a scenic area consists of 48 rooms, an independent restaurant, a banquet hall, swimming pools, underground parking and spaces preserved for later phase development. The site area, construction budget and time are also extremely tight and limited. Fortunately, Taihang Mountain is still visible from the site.

Aerial. Image © Chao Zhang
Aerial. Image © Chao Zhang
Usually a hotel room would be designed as an outward box to maximize the view. Consequently, a typical hotel building would be a collection of opened boxes.

Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
We rejected this conventional model and went back to the starting point of design: the room experience. We reinvented the actual experience in a typical unit: first, the exterior view below eye-level is blocked, while the view above is left open; then the opening is “lifted” or enlarged to invite more light and air; at last, full-size glass doors divided the unit into a combination of interior room and exterior micro courtyard, while the boundary in between is highly blurred. With imperceptible boundaries and a visually continuous experience, the beautiful, scroll-like view of the sky and the mountain powerfully draws attentions. During different times in a day, the sunlight interacts with the curved wall of the opening in different ways, producing dramatic and moving atmosphere.

Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
Diagram
Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
The building is elevated by half-floor to perfectly meet the complex demands of pedestrian and car circulation. The lawn in front of the building is also “lifted”, providing sloped paths for entrance. The lifted ground forms abstract image of mountains, echoing the view of the real mountain farther away. Forming an abstracted version of mountain not only complies with Chinese garden making traditions, but also leads to mass balance by the reuse of the excavated masses on site. Looking out from the first floor, the transparent glass windows surrounded by translucent glass frame the view of the front yard and the mountain far away.

Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
The strategy of “lift” is also applied to interior design: from the circulation routes in public area of the first floor, to the signage of room numbers on guest floors. Even the counter desk in the restaurant and the drawer handles in the rooms are also formed by the motion of “lifting”.

Room. Image © Chao Zhang
Diagram
Room. Image © Chao Zhang
Using a very simple and consistent method, we invented a “room + micro-yard” model for hotel design, and transformed the disadvantage of the site into a pleasantly unfamiliar and distinctive experience. Devoid of superficial visual elements of Chinese or local culture, Sky Yards evokes the traditional Chinese garden making methodology of concealing and revealing.

Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Xiuwu County, Henan Province, China

