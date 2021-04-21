Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital / TJAD / Rurban Studio

Save this picture! museum and surrounding environment. Image © Hangdong Zhu

+ 49

Design Team: Wensheng Wang, Shan Gao, Jun Zhou, Jing Hao, Wen Ye, Weiwei Kong, Haojin Liu, Yang Liang, Chang Liu

Engineering: Haojin Liu

Landscape: Chang Liu, Li Li

Consultant: Jun Mu

Client: Luoyang Culture Heritage Bureau

City: Luoyang

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! the museum and village life. Image © Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. As the capital site of the Xia Dynasty, which was recognized as the earliest dynasty of China, Erlitou relic has a history of about 3,800 years and it was the largest capital settlement in China and even in East Asia at that time.

Save this picture! museum and heritage park night view. Image © Hangdong Zhu

Save this picture! museum and restoration water system. Image © Fangfang Tian

The main features of the museum are as follows: Preserving the existing ambiance of the historic site. The concept of the architecture originates from a photograph that captured the winding and irregular extending state of the Erlitou archaeological discovery site.

Through creating a gradually changing spatial sequence we designed the museum that presents an “amorphous” state, which echoes the original state of the Erlitou historic site and avoiding single interpretation as well.

Save this picture! the three-column corridor on the roof. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! main entrance courtyard. Image © Fangfang Tian

Using cooper, rammed earth, and exposed concrete as a major building material. The choice of the building materials and construction methods was inspired by the Erlitou culture. Since the earliest bronze workshops and several large rammed earth wall buildings were found here, we decided to adopt copper sheet curtain wall, rammed earth technique, and exposed concrete as the primary construction methods. Among them, the total amount of rammed earth exceeds 4,000m³, making it the largest single raw earth building in the world.

Save this picture! main entrance view from the porch. Image © Tianzhou Yang

Save this picture! main entrance porch. Image © Tianzhou Yang

Proposing a new integrated planning idea for Heritage Park and rural settlement development. On the premise of ensuring Erlitou historic site and Jing(Chinese Character)-shaped Avenue can be fully displayed, the park’s service facilities were constructed intensively with the existing villages, to increase employment opportunities and to promote the renewal of infrastructure for the village.

Save this picture! north side narrow atrium. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! central hall view from exhibition lobby. Image © Fangfang Tian

In particular, the tourist center was built combined with the overall planning and construction of the village in the southwest, forming a new pattern of integrating the East and the West with the Historic Museum as the center.

Save this picture! central hall rammed earth wall. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! central hall ceiling. Image © Fangfang Tian