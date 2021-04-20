PLP Architecture Reveals Design for Residential Development in Singapore

PLP revealed its design for a luxury residential tower in Singapore, featuring a lush vertical garden inspired by the city’s greenery. The biophilic design that blurs the line between indoor living areas and outdoor spaces strives to redefine metropolitan living by promoting health and wellbeing.

Set in Singapore’s coveted Orchard neighbourhood, formerly home to orchards, Park Nova tower was inspired by the area’s history and lush green character, striving to maintain and further enhance this feature. The building is elevated above the tree canopy on slender columns, and The undulated floor plates are rotated and arranged to form three wings to ensure optimal shading and ventilation.

The 21-storey building contains 54 apartments and hosts a variety of resident amenity spaces. Each apartment benefits from a 270degree panoramic view, and the green terraces offer a natural noise barrier. The project features a sky-terrace on the 14th floor, which hosts a gym and a lounge, together with a vast outdoor space, that marks the building’s silhouette.

Park Nova is PLP’s first residential high rise building, marrying the practice’s extensive knowledge in residential design and the vast experience with tall buildings. The London-based studio with a Tokyo office is currently designing several mixed-use projects in Singapore and, as a result, is considering establishing a South East Asia office.

PLP Architecture prides itself in having designed some of the greenest projects in the world. The studio has delivered a wide range of intelligent and ground-breaking projects worldwide, including The Edge in Amsterdam, 22 Bishopsgate and Bankside Yards in London, and the new global headquarters for Yandex in Moscow. Most recently, PLP, together with Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Carlo Ratti, Arup and OUTCOMIST, won the competition to regenerate the Porta Romana Railway Area in Milan.