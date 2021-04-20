We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. China
  5. Zenstay Boutique Hotel / Zen-In Architects

Zenstay Boutique Hotel / Zen-In Architects

Save this project
Zenstay Boutique Hotel / Zen-In Architects

main facade. Image © Weiqi Jinentrance. Image © Weiqi Jin2F platform. Image © Weiqi Jinatrium. Image © Weiqi Jin+ 31

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hostel
Zhoushan, China
  • Design Team:Yixin Guo, Yongli Yao, Peng Xiao
  • Structural Design:Wei Chen
  • Landscape Design:Shengzhe Shen, Yixing Guo
  • City:Zhoushan
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
main facade. Image © Weiqi Jin
main facade. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Zenstay Hotel is the ideal home for a post-80s couple on the eastern end of mainland China, originally a stone house on a hillside in the middle of the island. Sitting and watching the tides rise and fall, and weathered by the elements, the stone house has contributed to the rustic island culture and the beauty of the years. The "local dwelling" and "natural texture" are the entry points for the design of the Zenstay Hotel.

Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin
entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
model. Image © Shengzhe Shen
model. Image © Shengzhe Shen
Save this picture!
2F platform. Image © Weiqi Jin
2F platform. Image © Weiqi Jin

The project preserves the stone walls, wooden floor slabs, wooden roof frame and grey tiled sloping roof of the old building to the greatest extent, creating a simple and original living space. At the same time, white blocks are inserted at the entrance of the ground floor to link the originally separated public spaces and give them a sense of depth; an outdoor atrium is set up in the centre of the lobby to regulate the light and atmosphere;

Save this picture!
new built cantilever guest room. Image © Weiqi Jin
new built cantilever guest room. Image © Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Weiqi Jin
atrium. Image © Weiqi Jin

through the frame structure, several white blocks are elevated on the third floor and their orientation is reversed to match the landscape; above the third floor, a roof terrace is formed to meet the supporting functions, such as infinity pool, amphitheatre and gathering space.

Save this picture!
old and new. Image © Weiqi Jin
old and new. Image © Weiqi Jin

The new part creates a high quality functional experience of the current Minshuku, while the old part retains the character of the local architecture. The purpose between the old and the new is clear, creating a dramatic opposition. The atrium, the staircase and the high-ceilinged grey space are used to blur and attempt to reconcile this layered conflict, ultimately achieving spatial unity and stability.

Save this picture!
rooftop swimming pool. Image © Weiqi Jin
rooftop swimming pool. Image © Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
2F platform. Image © Weiqi Jin
2F platform. Image © Weiqi Jin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhoushan, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zen-In Architects
Office

Products

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelChina
Cite: "Zenstay Boutique Hotel / Zen-In Architects" 20 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960297/zenstay-boutique-hotel-zen-in-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

aerial night view. Image © Weiqi Jin

东极尘曦民宿 / 介隐建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream