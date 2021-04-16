Grimshaw Wins Competition to Transform Shenzhen Airport Terminal into Green Hub

A multidisciplinary design team led by global architecture firm Grimshaw was selected as the winner of an international competition to design the Shenzhen Airport East Integrated Transport Hub. The winning design, which was inspired by the Mangrove tree, will provide travelers effortless transfers between high speed rail and other public transportation means in a new green and interactive way.

Set to be as one of the most integrated transport interchanges currently built, the proposed design will provide connections and terminal facilities for passengers travelling to and from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. This particular interchange will transform the entire east terminal area into a new vibrant and people-oriented commercial and cultural district for the city. As for the passengers aboard the transports, they will experience flowing architectural forms and naturally-lit spaces in the arrival and departure areas, all the way through the interchange spaces.

The project's inspiration came from the Mangrove, a tree favored by the city of Shenzhen and is considered as one of the planet’s most effective carbon absorbers. The natural and diverse forms of the tree’s root eco-system were translated into the journey passengers will take, both above and below ground, along with its bio-diversity which became synonymous to the hub’s mix of uses. Based on the competition's design brief and their source of inspiration, the team developed a strong set of design principles that deliver diverse experiences that are both operational and ecological. The project is expected to achieve LEED Platinum and Chinese 3 Star ratings due to the design's highly economic solution that uses materials and components efficiently.

The competition brief called for the creation of an integrated transport hub that acts as a new urban gateway and landmark for the Greater Bay Area. It was also important for the proposed design to be safe and green, and utilizing the latest technologies to set a new benchmark for similar projects around the world. The winner was announced following an assessment by a committee of 13 urban planning, design, architecture, aviation, and urban rail.

The multidisciplinary design team was led by Grimshaw and Mott MacDonald, and included the contributions of the China Aviation Planning and Design Institute (AVIC CAPDI), Beijing Urban Construction Design and Development Group (BJUCD), schlaich bergermann partner (sbp), Atelier Ten, and Gross Max.