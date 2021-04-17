We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. The Birdhouses / Werkt Studio

The Birdhouses / Werkt Studio

Save this project
The Birdhouses / Werkt Studio

© Asbjørn S. Falck© Asbjørn S. Falck© Asbjørn S. Falck© Asbjørn S. Falck+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Værløse, Denmark
  • Architects: Werkt Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  182
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Asbjørn S. Falck
  • Lead Architects: Tobias Mürsch, Miroslava Casas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Asbjørn S. Falck
© Asbjørn S. Falck

Text description provided by the architects. This house from the ’80s is located inside a residential area on the outskirts of Copenhagen. The family of 5 not only needed more but also better spaces, so they came to us for an extension and a renovation of their home. What first inspired the project was the placement of the house, oriented towards the south, looking over a lake and surrounded by nature. After trying various volumes and shapes for the extension, we came up with this succession of Birdhouses that decrease in size as you moved away from the main house. The idea was to divide the entire house into different houses allowing their children to visit and stay without disturbing the natural flow and functionality of the house.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The house had already an extension, which was demolished. The program required the addition of several rooms and renovation of the existing spaces. As you come in, you are received by a spacious entrance and an overall look of the living room and the big triangular windows. The kitchen is placed directly towards the terrace, which is accessed by a 4-meter folding door.

Save this picture!
© Asbjørn S. Falck
© Asbjørn S. Falck

The idea was to open the kitchen and living room to the south making a wooden terrace and allowing the outside- inside line to blur. Following down the living room, a small corridor with windows from floor to ceiling takes you to two sleeping rooms, one of them with a loft. The second floor features the master bedroom with a bathroom and a sauna.

Save this picture!
© Asbjørn S. Falck
© Asbjørn S. Falck
Save this picture!
© Asbjørn S. Falck
© Asbjørn S. Falck

The architects also designed the inbuilt furniture and staircases with additional storage. The materials used for this project directly related to the area, surrounded by similar houses, all built the same. Made out of yellow bricks, the main house remained untouched. The existing brown roof tiles were changed to yellow, allowing it to stand out and be seen from the distance. Following the Birdhouse concept, the extension was cladded in shingles, giving it a light and cosy look.

Save this picture!
© Asbjørn S. Falck
© Asbjørn S. Falck

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Werkt Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsDenmark
Cite: "The Birdhouses / Werkt Studio" 17 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960243/the-birdhouses-werkt-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream