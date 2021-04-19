We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Obergass Apartments / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten

Obergass Apartments / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten

Courtesy of uli mayer urs hüssy architekten© Future Documentation/ EO© Future Documentation/ EOCourtesy of uli mayer urs hüssy architekten+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Balzers, Liechtenstein
  • Construction:heidi seiler
  • Structural Engineering:silvio wille dipl. ing eth
  • City:Balzers
© Future Documentation/ EO
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment building is located in Balzers at the foot of the mighty Mittelspitz. The terrain slopes towards the west and offers an unobstructed view of Gutenberg Castle and the Swiss mountains. The three apartments, one above the other, descend inside the stairs following the course of the terrain.

© Future Documentation/ EO
Elevation
© Future Documentation/ EO
On the garden level there is a 2.5 room apartment above a 4.5 room apartment and on the top two floors a 5.5 room maisonette apartment with its own rear access via the Pädergross. The internally insulated exposed concrete building meanders down the slope, the monolithic volume is structured by irregular openings with wooden windows and wooden shutters in larch.

Courtesy of uli mayer urs hüssy architekten
Floor Plan
© Future Documentation/ EO
© Future Documentation/ EO
Large balcony loggias are cut into the building on the west side. A photovoltaic system is integrated into the roof following the slope.

© Future Documentation/ EO
Inside, the pore insulation was rendered mineral. The interior construction is completed by a clay cased filling on the floor, the carpentry made of oak, and the interior walls also made of exposed concrete. The raw, natural materials are contrasted by the colored wet rooms.

Courtesy of uli mayer urs hüssy architekten
Project location

Address:Obergass 25, 9496 Balzers, Liechtenstein

About this office
uli mayer urs hüssy architekten
Office

Concrete

Cite: "Obergass Apartments / uli mayer urs hüssy architekten" 19 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960238/obergass-apartments-uli-mayer-urs-hussy-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

