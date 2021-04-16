We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Little Creatures Brewery / Robert Simeoni Architects

Little Creatures Brewery / Robert Simeoni Architects

  Curated by María Francisca González
Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse, Brewery
Geelong, Australia
© Nicole England
Text description provided by the architects. Little Creatures Brewery established its east coast base in 2012 taking over the historic textile mill, The Valley Worsted Mills, in the industrial area of South Geelong.

© Nicole England
The new premises enabled the brewery to expand its facilities from Fremantle in Western Australia and to breathe new life into the five former wool store buildings constructed with distinctive red Geelong brick.

© Nicole England
The architectural intention was to restore and expose the structure and character of the heritage listed mill, built in 1924. New associated administration and hospitality areas were defined while still allowing the structure and materiality of the original buildings to show through.

© Nicole England
© Nicole England
© Nicole England
© Nicole England

The historic red brick walls provide a striking backdrop to the different uses throughout the site with the saw tooth roof structure allowing light into the new spaces.

© Nicole England
© Nicole England

Planning of the complex took place within a heritage framework, and involved working closely with the local Council to achieve an outcome which respected the heritage values of the original buildings, while accommodating a technically complex production process.

© Nicole England
© Nicole England

The works provided a backdrop for new bars and restaurants to open within the site which have become a drawcard for the local community and visitors to Geelong.

© Nicole England
© Nicole England

Address:Geelong Victoria 3220, Australia

Robert Simeoni Architects
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Industrial Architecture, Refurbishment, Adaptive reuse, Brewery, Australia
Cite: "Little Creatures Brewery / Robert Simeoni Architects" 16 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.

