Online Masterclass: Connecting People, Buildings and Cities by Tom Redmayne

Building on the success of the previous NextGen On the Spot events, IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to the next one on the series, this time led by Tom Redmayne, North America Managing Director at WiredScore.

Tom joined WiredScore following its launch in the UK in 2015. Over the past six years, he helped to build the UK & Ireland business before moving to New York in 2019 to head up WiredScore in North America. To date, over 650 million square feet of office space has been certified by WiredScore globally.

Don´t miss this opportunity to hear first-hand from Tom, how did he feel about leaving an established company such as Cushman &amp; Wakefield and joining a small start-up? We will also ask Tom in the interview if he was aware of the career options available when he embarked on Real Estate, if he had a business mentor, how he joined the dots and found new opportunities for Wiredscore...and much more!

Join us next Wednesday 19th May at 6 pm CET!

