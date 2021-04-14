Tianjin Juilliard School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Zhang Chao© Zhang Chao© Zhang Chao© Zhang Chao+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Performing Arts Center
Binhai, China
  • Design Architect:Diller Scofidio + Renfro
  • Executive Architect:East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (ECADI)
  • Theater:Fisher Dachs Associates
  • Curtain Wall:Front
  • AV/IT:Shen Milsom Wilke
  • Facade Glazing:Luoyang North Glass Technology Co., Ltd
  • Facade Wood Cladding:Parklex International S.L.
  • Performance Hall Wood Veneer:SanFoot
  • Associate Landscape Architect:Hargreaves Jones
  • Structure & Mep Engineering:ECADI, Arup
  • Acoustics Consultant:Jaffe Holden Acoustics
  • Lighting Consultant:Tillotson Design Associates
  • Climatic Design:Transsolar
  • General Contractor :MCC Tiangong Group Co. Ltd.
  • City:Binhai
  • Country:China
Text description provided by the architects. The Tianjin Juilliard School (TJS) is a center for performance, practice, research, and interactive exhibitions, with communal spaces that are designed to welcome the public into the creative process and performance of music. TJS is the first performing arts institution in China to confer a U.S.-accredited Master of Music (MM) degree.

The new school also comprises a Saturday Pre-College program for students ages 8- 18; continuing education programs for professionals and adult learners; public education programs for music learners of all ages; and public performances. Located in the Yujiapu Financial District, the 32,500 m2 (350,000 square-foot) building was designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the same firm responsible for the 2009 expansion of Juilliard’s iconic New York home.

The building is composed of four faceted pavilions housing a 690-seat concert hall, a 299-seat recital hall, a 225-seat black box theater, and administrative, faculty, and rehearsal programs. Five glass bridges span an expansive public space that extends the surrounding park into the building, inviting students, visitors and concert goers to mingle, relax and experience the students practicing and giving informal performances. The glass bridges contain classrooms, teaching studios, and practice rooms, encouraging visual and auditory access to the study of music, inviting exchange between students, faculty and visitors.

Basement level 1 plan
The school utilizes leading edge telecommunication and video conferencing technologies to ensure a high degree of connectivity and collaboration between students and faculty at Tianjin Julliard School and The Juilliard School in New York. The Juilliard Imagination space, for example, is a digitally connected exhibition space, capable of hosting livestreamed concerts between both Juilliard facilities.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yujiapu Financial District, Binhai, Tianjin, China

Diller Scofidio + Renfro
