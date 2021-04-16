We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Switzerland
  5. Wooden Production Facility for Timber Construction and Carpentry / AMJGS Architektur + Marti AG Matt

Wooden Production Facility for Timber Construction and Carpentry / AMJGS Architektur + Marti AG Matt

Save this project
Wooden Production Facility for Timber Construction and Carpentry / AMJGS Architektur + Marti AG Matt

© Martin Stollenwerk© Martin Stollenwerk© Martin Stollenwerk© Martin Stollenwerk+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Factory, Sustainability
Glarus Süd, Switzerland
  • Design:AMJGS Architektur AG, Marti AG Architekten, Judith Gessler AMJGS Architektur AG, Hansruedi Marti, Marti AG Architekten
  • Construction Management:Ryhner Baumanagement, Marti Architekten
  • Structural Engineering:Gudenrath ING.
  • Timber Construction:Marti Holzbau
  • Windows:Blumer Techno Fenster AG
  • Sun Protection:Kästli Storen
  • Gates:Dahinden + Rohner Industrie Tor AG
  • City:Glarus Süd
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the center of the small village of Matt in Switzerland, a replacement building for a wood construction company was designed after a fire had destroyed the original production facility. The new hall resembles the old one, but the construction was rethought. Wood was chosen as the main construction material, making use of its endless possibilities.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

16 slightly bowed, glued laminated timber trusses lie on massive wood columns. Steel cables functioning as tie rods stabilize the trusses while flexible joints and screw plates connect them to the columns. 

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

The spacing of the massive columns is reflected in the design of the over 70-meter-long façade. They are apparent as regular divisions, which are further partitioned by means of slim windows and accented by vertical, wooden wind braces. Larch boards frame and intensify the subdivisions, and rough, hewn spruce weatherboarding completes the façade, resulting in a cohesive whole.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Structurally decoupled from the ground floor, the wood façade functions as an energetically gapless outer shell. The roof with its pronounced overhang not only serves as weather protection for the raw wood façade but also carries a photovoltaic system with an electrical output of 185 kW.

Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The large dimensions of the building are softened by the fine divisions of its façade, reducing its scale and embedding it elegantly into the given surroundings. The production processes, the form and slight grade of the lot, and the economical usage of wood all strongly shaped the basic principles of the design.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Spruce, larch, and oak are used for the inner linings of the offices, meeting rooms, and break rooms on the ground floor and demonstrate the versatility of wood as a material: the floors in an end-grain parquet seamed by a frieze; the ceilings in wooden acoustic elements; the walls and shelves in wood planking; and the doors with wood veneer. Only heavily used elements such as doors and flooring receive a surface treatment.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

The combination of different types of wood with their particular colors, grains, and structures results in spatial variation and affects the perception of every room. Visitors and clients can easily understand the multiplicity of possibilities that wood offers.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

The new production facility has given the company the opportunity to clearly demonstrate the versatility of the construction material wood and the high quality of workmanship that the company is capable of.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Matt, Glarus Süd, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AMJGS Architektur
Office
Marti AG Matt
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactorySustainabilitySwitzerland
Cite: "Wooden Production Facility for Timber Construction and Carpentry / AMJGS Architektur + Marti AG Matt" 16 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960151/wooden-production-facility-for-timber-construction-and-carpentry-amjgs-architektur-plus-marti-ag-matt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream