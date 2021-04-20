Taylor Hazell Designs New Clark Centre for the Arts in Toronto

Save this picture! Courtesy of Taylor Hazell Architects

The Clark Centre for the Arts is undergoing a revitalization as part of the Guild Park and Gardens in Toronto. Designed by Taylor Hazell Architects, the new multipurpose facility will house art studios and be home to creative programs for residents and visitors. Clark Centre for the Arts (CCA) will offer a public gallery, five specialized art studios and two on-site cabins, providing over 6,000 square feet of new, dedicated studio, exhibition and event space.

The Clark Centre for the Arts (CCA) is a civic institution designed to be a catalyst for community development and personal growth. The CCA brings together community and resident artists to meet, learn, and exchange knowledge as they explore and celebrate the arts through exhibitions, workshops and public events. The design solution is a contemporary addition set back and rotated North into the forest, away from the historic building.

Guild Park and Gardens is a 88 acre site on the Scarborough Bluffs that includes forests, shoreline and a collection of architectural sculptures and buildings. The CCA's landscape design is an extension of the plan and includes a drop-off, a bosc, a sunken sculpture garden and meadow. Once open to the public, up to 70-90 unique and affordable arts and cultural programs will be offered on-site annually. Construction for the addition and rehabilitation of the building is being provided by Atlas Construction Ltd.

The CCA is expected to open by 2022.