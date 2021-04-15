We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum & Exhibition Interiors
  4. China
  5. Project N.0378 Exhibition / AIM Architecture

Project N.0378 Exhibition / AIM Architecture

Save this project
Project N.0378 Exhibition / AIM Architecture

AIM Canteen. Image © Fangfang TianRaw. Image © Fangfang Tian© Runzi ZhuIndoor Landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Design Principals:Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf
  • Collaborators:HARMAY, BIWIN, YUEBEN DÉCOR, Formica, Morgan Fabric, Dongde Décor, Rosa Gallica, Tradition
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Project No.0378 by AIM ARCHITECTURE, is an exhibition that offers an insight into architecture, interior design, and furniture projects. An invitation to understand the design journey, of AIM’s founders: Wendy Saunders & Vincent de Graaf.
The exhibition is inspired by buildings and their future: their ambiguity, ever-changing - always questioning.

Save this picture!
© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu
Save this picture!
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian

Here we celebrate their power, blurring boundaries, their disruptiveness, and being the creators of social change.
Seeing buildings for what they really are: ever-evolving structures, never static. As we are.
Structures that are reprogrammed, redefined, reimagined, reinvented, reframed. As we are.
Buildings as rebels, creating new urban landscapes, creating new possibilities of use. As we do.

Save this picture!
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian

Exhibition details: The second floor, “Indoor Landscape”, is dedicated to AIM’s founders, their design approach, and the people they work with every day: a group of international and passionate urban planners, architects, and designers. Here, space has been thought around a unique object: a vast table with multiple levels, made from an accumulation of 16,000 coconut bricks. By using this 100% eco-friendly and sustainable brick and repeating a pre-established pattern AIM combines together three main aspects of their business: a table, with its functions that becomes a small architecture, and ends up as a landscape.

Save this picture!
Indoor Landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian
Indoor Landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian

On top of it, 10 brushed stainless steel trays - a perfect contrast with the rawness of the bricks, aligned with sophisticated reading lights highlighting models and exhibition materials.

Save this picture!
Indoor Landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian
Indoor Landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
© Runzi Zhu
© Runzi Zhu

The third floor, “Raw”, composed of 3 mirrored rooms located in an unprocessed space translate and enhance the best, AIM and the core of its identity: Raw yet Refined and Elegant. Creating an engaging dialogue between the original building and these three rooms, AIM invites you to walk through and discover several projects inside.

Save this picture!
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian
Raw. Image © Fangfang Tian

The fourth and last floor, “AIM canteen”, is dedicated to the city of Shanghai, where most of the agency’s projects were born. A bold yet fresh vision of its community, where people can gather and celebrate AIM’s 15 years anniversary. Seating in the middle of this room, the 14 Pixel Tables – one of the company’s signature design pieces has been exclusively re-produced for the event. These tables are up for sale - take a part of the experience back home.

Save this picture!
AIM Canteen. Image © Fangfang Tian
AIM Canteen. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
AIM Canteen. Image © Fangfang Tian
AIM Canteen. Image © Fangfang Tian

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIM Architecture
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsChina
Cite: "Project N.0378 Exhibition / AIM Architecture" 15 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960112/project-378-aim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Indoor Landscape. Image © Fangfang Tian

项目编号0378 / 恺慕建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream