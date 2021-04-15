Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Placed in the open rural landscape of Mälardalen, the project's aim is to melt together the existing cultural landscape with the functions of a modern racecourse.

The building's signature, the curved edge of the roof, is the result of the height of the cantilevering beams carrying the terraces and roofs, and the thinness of the slabs between them.