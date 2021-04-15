We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Sweden
  5. Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor

Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor

Save this project
Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor

© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman© Åke E:son Lindman+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training, Racetrack
Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. Placed in the open rural landscape of Mälardalen, the project's aim is to melt together the existing cultural landscape with the functions of a modern racecourse.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The building's signature, the curved edge of the roof, is the result of the height of the cantilevering beams carrying the terraces and roofs, and the thinness of the slabs between them.

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Upplands-Bro Municipality, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
APPELL arkitektkontor
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingStadiumsRacetrackSweden
Cite: "Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor" 15 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960104/bro-park-horse-racing-venue-appell-arkitektkontor> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream