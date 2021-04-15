We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Interiors with Vaulted Ceilings: 21 Non-Obvious Designs

Interiors with Vaulted Ceilings: 21 Non-Obvious Designs

Interiors with Vaulted Ceilings: 21 Non-Obvious Designs

High Park Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects. Photo: © Doublespace Photography
Municipal Archive / Aulets Arquitectes. Photo: © José Hevia
Wildernesse Restaurant / Morris+Company. Photo: © Jack Hobhouse
PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A. Photo: © José Hevia

The simplest definition of a vaulted ceiling is a self-supporting arched structure to cover a space. This technique was used extensively during the Roman Empire and the Middle Ages but fell into disuse with the advance of other building solutions that became more practical. However, many contemporary projects still build these elements or highlight the original structures in renovations because of their powerful impact on the building design.

Vaults are already very powerful architectural elements when seen from the outside, but from the inside, we can really grasp their rich sensorial effect because of the rhythm created by the structure and the impacts on lighting in the built environment. We have gathered here 21 examples of these arched solutions in different programs and materials, demonstrating how vaulted ceilings can provide a very unique design for each building.

Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect

Bewboc House / Fabian Tan Architect. Photo: © Ceavs Chua
High Park Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects

High Park Residence / Batay-Csorba Architects. Photo: © Doublespace Photography
Vault House / Olimpia Lira

Vault House / Olimpia Lira. Photo: © Tomás Rodríguez
Rodney House / BAAG

Rodney House / BAAG. Photo Courtesy of BAAG
Wildernesse Restaurant / Morris+Company

Wildernesse Restaurant / Morris+Company. Photo: © Jack Hobhouse
Office of Multidisciplinary Design / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

Office of Multidisciplinary Design / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge. Photo: © Adrià Goula
Pharmacy in Omori / MAMM DESIGN

Pharmacy in Omori / MAMM DESIGN. Photo: © Takumi Ota
Tapestry Museum / CVDB arquitectos

Tapestry Museum / CVDB arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casernes House / CAVAA Arquitectes

Casernes House / CAVAA Arquitectes. Photo: © Adrià Goula
Municipal Archive / Aulets Arquitectes

Municipal Archive / Aulets Arquitectes. Photo: © José Hevia
Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Forma

Loft Renovation in Font Honrada Barcelona / Forma. Photo: © Adrià Goula
PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A

PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A. Photo: © José Hevia
Home in Mitre / Bajet Giramé

Home in Mitre / Bajet Giramé. Photo: © José Hevia
Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture

Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Photo: © Del Rio Bani
School of Dancing Arches / Samira Rathod Design Associates

School of Dancing Arches / Samira Rathod Design Associates. Photo: © Niveditaa Gupta
Loft MdP / FFWD Arquitectes

Loft MdP / FFWD Arquitectes. Photo: © David Benito Cortázar
Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats

Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats. Photo: © Adrià Goula
Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab

Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab. Photo: © José Hevia
Ter House / MESURA

Ter House / MESURA. Photo: © Salva Lopez
Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro

Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro. Photo: © Tiago Casanova
Carner Barcelona Perfumery / Jofre Roca arquitectes

Carner Barcelona Perfumery / Jofre Roca arquitectes. Photo: © Adrià Goula
