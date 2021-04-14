We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Shenzhen Pingshan Art Museum / Vector Architects

Shenzhen Pingshan Art Museum / Vector Architects

Shenzhen Pingshan Art Museum / Vector Architects

east facade. Image © Shengliang SuView from the Public Terrace to the City Park. Image © Shengliang SuInterior of Entrance Lobby. Image © Shengliang Su2F public terrace. Image © Shengliang Su+ 42

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Principal:Gong Dong
  • Project Architects:Yue Han, Peng Zhang, Jinteng Li
  • Site Architects:Jinteng Li, Guangli Yu (site intern)
  • Design Team:Xiaokai Ma, Dongping Sun, Liangliang Zhao, Xiangdong Kong, Yihsuan Lin , Jiadai Wu, Yun Liu, Nana Zhang, Yunhan Liu
  • Ldi Project Architect:Rong Ding
  • Ldi Architects:Zhenfeng Liu, Zhigang Wu, Baojie Ding
  • Structural Design:Guoqiang Zou, Zhijiang Yi
  • Mechanical & Electrical Design:Yu Huang, Xiaohua Liao, Shaoliang Xu, Tingwan Lu, Canrong Luo, Hong Zhang, Xiaowei Qi
  • Landscape Design:Jie Zhu, Changrong Zhang, Long Shu, Ming Feng
  • Lighting Consultant:Dongning Wang, Xiaolei Sun
  • Facade Consultant:Wangming Zhang, Chao Cheng, Jiabin Sang
  • Client:People's Government of Pingshan District, Shenzhen
  • Developer:China Merchants Real Estate (Shenzhen) CO., LTD.
  • Competition Supervisor, Academic Planner And Tender Service Provider:Urban Planning, Land Resources Commission of Shenzhen Municipality
  • Collaborative Designer:Shenzhen AUBE Architectural & Engineering Design Consultants CO. LTD.
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
east facade. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Pingshan Art Museum is situated on the boundary of an urban spatial transitioning — to the west, a high density neighborhood for typical urban living; to the east, a large scale urban park. The Art Museum is arranged along the north-south direction, parallel to the border on this long block In terms of the spatial arrangement on site, we fragmented the architectural volume to distribute the various functional spaces of the museum at different levels.

east facade. Image © Shengliang Su

The spaces are stacked vertically, allowing us to set up a multilevel public platform system that renders the architecture penetrable and porous. On one hand, this kind of spatial structure avoids the blockage that traditional centralized volume normally imposes on urban traffic. On the other hand, the elevated ground floor also builds up a continuous spatial experience through the urban blocks into the museum.

sky deck. Image © Shengliang Su
sketch
public terrace. Image © Shengliang Su

We placed the main entrance of the Art Museum on the ground floor, and introduced the daily commercial spaces into the periphery of the museum, with the intention to cultivate a more quotidian spatial atmosphere. People could walk through the museum from the residential area to the park at any given time during the day, and wander up the stairs.

sky deck. Image © Shengliang Su
2F public terrace. Image © Shengliang Su
View from the Roof Garden to the City Park. Image © Shengliang Su

The promenade extends from the first floor to the second floor’s platform, leading the urban dwellers to the entrance lobby on the second floor and other retail spaces. We hope that, outside of the operational hours of the Museum, the building complex and its public functions could also be open to the whole city for longer periods of time.

View from the Public Terrace to the City Park. Image © Shengliang Su
1F public space. Image © Shengliang Su

Unlike the traditional interior circulation for exhibitions, we utilized the outdoor public platforms above the second floor to string together various exhibition spaces, with the trees interspersed along the way. The spaces under the overhangs provide ventilation as well as shelter from the sun and rain, specifically for the sub-tropical climate of Shenzhen. These transitional spaces, to the great extent, open up the sight bringing in the nature neighboring the site.

Interior of Entrance Lobby. Image © Shengliang Su
Interior of Rooftop Gallery. Image © Shengliang Su

In our imagination, the Art Museum would fully absorb the crowds along either side, as an interface that undertakes the daily life in the neighborhood. Furthermore, through our design, we hope to establish a new order of public spatial sceneries and to foster a linkage between the city and nature.

west facade street view. Image © Shengliang Su
west facade. Image © Chao Zhang

Project location

Address:Hekang Road, Pingshan District, Shenzhen, China

Cite: "Shenzhen Pingshan Art Museum / Vector Architects" 14 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960078/shenzhen-pingshan-art-museum-vector-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

south facade night view. Image © Shengliang Su

