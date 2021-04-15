Gymnasium and Swimming Hall Vogelsang / Met Architects

+ 41

Project Architect: Marina Dold

Construction Management: Bernstein Bâtir AG

Statics: wh-p Ingenieure AG

Electrical Planning: Eplan

Sanitary Planning: Locher Sanitärplanung GmbH

Building Physics: Gruner AG

Fire Protection: Aegerter & Bosshardt AG

City: Basel

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The gymnasium and swimming hall, planned by cantonal architect Hans Luder and completed in 1967, is part of the Vogelsang school complex in Basel's Wettstein district. The striking building is composed of two perpendicular halls, their ancillary areas and a former caretaker's house, which is connected to the halls by an elongated canopy.

The exposed concrete and the large oak windows are typical examples of the high-quality, functional, and durable choice of materials of this period.

New building components (insulation, fire protection, safety measures, media, and electrical systems, barrier-free access) were integrated in such a way that they fulfill today’s requirements without impairing the spatial qualities building.

All surfaces in the two gymnasiums were revised. The windows and floorings were replaced. The newly insulated roofs are clad acoustic panels. The oak-veneered wall panels were repaired and sanded. A different, finely graded shade of green and blue was chosen for each changing room to facilitate orientation.

A new elevator with doors on both sides provides wheelchair access to the basement floor and the swimming pool level. The anteroom adjacent to the swimming hall is equipped with large steps to offer seats for visitors. A picture window frames the view of the swimming hall.

The swimming pool was technically upgraded and finished with penny tiles. On the walls, white and black tiles form bold contrasts to the blue of the water. A graphic pattern on the back wall of the hall plays with the perspective and lends the pool a new identity.

The aim of the conversion was to carefully renovate the high-quality but aging building and to further develop in line with the 1960s aesthetic to create a contemporary appearance.