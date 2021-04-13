We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Transformation of An Old Tiny Farmcottage Into a Rural House / MAAV

© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Ojacastro, Spain
  • Founding Partners:Adrián Martínez Muñoz, Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
  • Construction:Enrique Uyarra
  • Carpentry:Victor M. Sánchez
  • Promoter / Owner:Rocío Avanzini, Germán Barbier
  • City:Ojacastro
  • Country:Spain
© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
Text description provided by the architects. A tiny farm cottage is ment to be come into an occasional appartment through a complete rehabilitation. In this small intervention crystallizes an attitude that seeks to identify rural morphologies and join them at the rate of development of this environment. Urban planning instruments can often endanger these morphologies, leading to the destruction of sometimes secular constructions by increasing building rights.

© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
Plan
Plan
© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
Such is the case of this plot, intended to locate a three-story building that has nothing to do with the scale of the urban fabric of the town of Ojacastro. The owners’ sensitive criteria, together with the willingness of the City Council to allow the intervention, have managed to stop the degradation of this corner of the town avoiding the loss of heritage that would have ment the execution of the urban planning.

© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
The inside is conceived as an habitable piece of furniture: a light balloon-frame house is built, filling the space between the massive stone walls. Reduced surface requires the entire house program to be developed in a single space. Foldable furniture, a wall bed, a kitchen hiding wardrobe, storage, home appliances… All of them hidden in the thick walls, but ready to be used when ever needed. Living room is easily transformed into the dining room and then again into the bedroom.

© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
Section
Section
© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
Regarding the construction, the stone walls are kept and strengthened, so are roof tiles. Seriously harmed wooden framework of the roof is replaced by a similar fishbone-shaped ceiling made out of laminated timber beams.

© Guillermo Avanzini Alcibar
Project gallery

About this office
MAAV
Office

