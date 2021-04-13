We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Saquila House / Magaña Calderón

Saquila House / Magaña Calderón

Saquila House / Magaña Calderón

Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: Magaña Calderón
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  454
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Lead Architects: Magaña Calderón
  • Construction:Alberto Meouchi Velez, Cristian Magaña Calderón
  • Country:Mexico
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

Text description provided by the architects. The house narrative summarizes the relationship and dialogue of nature, inhabiting, and natural light. Transitions and floor level changes articulate the program spaces, resulting in different heights, temperatures and light intensities, stimulating senses and emotions.

Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

Gardens articulate the house program, encouraging spaces to have a conscious relationship with the landscape, achieving permanence of the exterior in the interior. The central garden awakens introspection and dialogue with nature.

Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

The house responds to sustainable bioclimatic principles through passive design systems strategies: cross ventilation, natural lighting and protection against solar incidence through the landscape, guarantee habitability quality. Phreatic level is located a few centimeters from the surface of the site, condition that resulted in an unusual foundation for a residential residence. A series of inverted foundation slabs rest on rock layers, creating platforms at different levels. Concrete walls and structure were executed by artisan techniques. Formwork and concrete pouring were done manually, developing our own and unique tied-up systems for the project.

Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

Handmade blacksmith's windows and carpentries were made with local labor which have workshops in the area. In this way, all workers with a craft involved in the construction live in nearby communities, in an attempt to contribute, as far as possible, to local socio-economic development and preservation of national crafts.

Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Section
Section
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

On a 454 m2 site, concrete walls, natural woods and different landscapes merge to respond multiple needs. Inverted foundation slabs and prestressed mezzanines slabs contain daily activities. Handcrafted formwork and concrete pouring on site, narrates the construction process a become canvases that express time gestures.

Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón
Cortesía de Magaña Calderón

Project gallery

Magaña Calderón
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
