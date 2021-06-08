Elevating Spaces from Ordinary to Sublime with Chain Curtains

Save this picture! Ceilings Solution. Aldgate Tower by Basha-Franklin Design Studio. Photo: Philip Durrant. Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor

Turning an interior space from a standard room into an artistic product is no easy feat. Careful consideration must be paid to the textures, colors, and all other elements of design when striving to create a balance of visual intrigue and pleasurability.

Kriskadecor, a company based in Montblanc, Spain, founded in 1926, specializes in what is known as "aluminum chain fabric." Aluminum itself is both extremely light and durable at the same time - it is highly corrosion-resistant and for these reasons, it is one of the most abundant and widely used nonferrous metals today. The aluminum chains can be used to reproduce images, create dramatic atmospheres, partition walls, or even architectural space dividers. The chains can be applied in both fixed and moveable systems.

Save this picture! Straight and Fixed Solution. KI20 Business Center. Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor

Customization is the aluminum chain fabric's strongest trait. With small-interlinked pieces, the lightweight product has the ability to be developed in any imaginable range of colours, shapes, and volumes. With in-house technology, Kriskadecor is also able to reproduce images and patterns in a wide range of both brilliant and satin finishes. The fabric has been used for projects in hotels and restaurants, corporate offices, museums, airports, shopping centers, and even private residences around the world.

Save this picture! Straight and Fixed Solution. Archiproducts Milano facade. Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor

In the new Gradient Collection, designed by Luis Eslava, the metal fabric material embodies new potential applications. The collection includes decorative patterns inspired by the transitions that appear between two pure colours: the light, the shades or "tones" that can be found between white and black, and the dark. It is a synthesis work based on the search for possible combinations of gradients, from the simplest to the most complex. The result is 8 variant looks that are adaptable to any type of space.

Save this picture! Gradient 5 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

Taking a closer look at each unique Gradient, moving through the collection, there are moments of both subtlety and bewilderment that can be applied to interior and exterior cladding alike. Combined with a project that appears sober and subdued, the high-definition design of the collection creates moments of excitement and intensity. Everything Kriskadecor does - right down to the fine details - is highly personalized, however, they also have signature design collections to inspire their clients.

In Gradient 1, deep navy blues are disrupted by brilliant shades of aquamarine, creating a tranquil "under-water" feeling, bringing a moment of calm and clarity into any type of space. Meanwhile, in the greyscale version, tonal qualities move horizontally from light to dark.

Save this picture! Gradient 1 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

Gradient 2 and 3, in subdued sandy-taupe shades, produce a similar sense of calm with their natural and earthy richness. The greyscale equivalents - in contrast to Gradient 1 - move downwards vertically and diagonally from dark to light, resembling tonal waterfalls.

Save this picture! Gradient 2 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

Save this picture! Gradient 3 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

With an extra-terrestrial vibrancy that takes the collection from natural to super-natural, both Gradient 4 and 7 move from sparkling shades of green to plum-purples, in defined quadrilateral and triangular configurations. This sensation of excitement carries over into the L-shaped and X-shaped movement of the corresponding greyscale motifs.

Save this picture! Gradient 4 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

Save this picture! Gradient 7 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

Finally, Gradients 5, 6 and 8, bring a fiery warmth with exciting shades of red, and rich variations of mahogany. These warm-toned aluminum chain curtains add a sense of emphasis and sultriness to otherwise neutral interior architecture, with velvety circular and triangular transitions between dark and light. The greyscale versions of these three Gradient patterns follow suit with their soft, annular curves.

Save this picture! Gradient 6 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

Save this picture! Gradient 8 designed by Luis Eslava . Image Courtesy of Kriskadecor / Luis Eslava

