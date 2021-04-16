We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Parhuis House / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture

Parhuis House / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture

Parhuis House / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture

© Azzahra Dartaman© Azzahra Dartaman© Azzahra Dartaman© Azzahra Dartaman+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Azzahra Dartaman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Conwood, Taco HPL
  • Lead Architects: Yanuar Pratama Firdaus
  • Architect:Gea Sentanu, Azzahra Dartaman
  • Interior Design:Citra Nur Aviany
  • Drafter:Bayu Herdiadi
  • Architects:Aaksen Responsible Architecture
  • City:Yakarta
  • Country:Indonesia
© Azzahra Dartaman
© Azzahra Dartaman

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a narrow, elongated lot, Parhuis corresponds the users’ need of having a private space by separating the building purposes with clear function of public area at the front and private area at the back. Having longer side facing east and west sun is seen as a design challenge with potentials rather than as constraints, therefore, secondary wooden skins are placed in the west façade to reduce sun heat and radiation. The dynamic placement of secondary wooden skins making Parhuis, a house full of flowy and playful spaces, created by twist and elements of surprise given by spatial elements, with the context of seamless indoor-outdoor to increase health and mental well-being.

© Azzahra Dartaman
© Azzahra Dartaman

The overall massing of the buildings denote to a response where clear spatial adjustment of private, public, and service area becomes the main program of the house, having each activity being uninterrupted especially in today’s condition where home remains important as users tend to stay longer at home than before.

Diagrams
Diagrams

The house programming relates current situation where interaction is limited due to health and safety. In Parhuis, exterior partitions also help to distribute natural lighting dynamically, sewing the segmented programs in unity by the massing. Parhuis is formed by two separated main building masses joined by a floating bridge, where the front building serves as public area for guests and the back building for private spaces, while the inner courtyard leaves a negative open space for the nature to puncture the interior space with light, air, water, and vegetations.

© Azzahra Dartaman
© Azzahra Dartaman

The inner courtyard bridge also gives a spatial experience where the private space of the family at the second floor, while responding diagonally against the axial constraint following the sun paths. Filled with abundant natural lighting and air circulation, making Parhuis is a healthy home that also features energy-saving advantages through passive house approach. Additionally, master bedroom of #parhuis is added a mezzanine level for working space, saving time for work-from-home situation with warm wooden elements and bright interior space.  

Project gallery

Cite: "Parhuis House / Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture" 16 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959889/parhuis-house-aaksen-responsible-aarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

