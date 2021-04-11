We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: k-da
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
Text description provided by the architects. This small apartment in the London Terrace wanted to rethink its layout 90 years after it was first constructed. We worked to move the heart of the house into a great room completely change the feel of this little gem – now ready to take on the next century.

The existing kitchenette was completely removed from the entry space and moved into the new great room. A new hide-away office was designed for the entry allowing this 1 bedroom to become a more functional and productive apartment. Limited in space, every square inch was critical to capture and use productively.

Axonometry
Despite being small, the client wanted the space to feel unique and personable. Working with a custom millworker we developed an open shelving system to define the space, add storage, and serve as a unique backdrop from the living room.

Save this picture!

Address:New York, United States

About this office
k-da
Cite: "B+D Apartment / k-da" 11 Apr 2021. ArchDaily.

