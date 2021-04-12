San Gines Cultural Center / Francisco Danus, Jose Macchi, Florencia Escudero, Cristián Boza Wilson

+ 21

Structural Calculation: Ernesto Hernandez M.

Floor Mechanics: Jorge Ramirez P.

Sanitary Installations: EBSA

Lighting: Paulina Sir

Acoustics: Leonardo Parma & Asociados.

City: Providencia

Country: Chile

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Between the slopes of the San Cristóbal hill and the Mapocho river lays the emblematic Bellavista neighbourhood. Between heritage houses and cites and continuous facades, there is a void within the block on the street Mallincrodt. This is a result of a fire that made the old San Ginés theatre of the Sáenz family disappear. As a cause of the event, the owners find it necessary to re-build the theatre with more force and with an integral vision, relating it directly to the neighbourhood and its people.

The aim of the project is to build the pre-existing void in the block that was damaged due to the violent fire, using a large monolithic volume that is structured through a large void. The building is structurally constituted as a succession of rigid concrete frames generating a large box that enhances total spatial fluidity inside, erasing the boundaries with the outside.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Cristián Boza Wilson

Save this picture! Esquema. Image Cortesía de Cristián Boza Wilson

The foyer as the centre presents a game of visual relationships animated by the theatre, the stairs, the bridges and the concrete beams. It is the concession of the theatre and its anteroom. It is the place of convergence and exhibition. It is the intermediate space that filters the interior of the show hall with the exterior. It is a buffer animated by people in constant movement.

The building programmatically consists of a theatre for 380 people, offices, multipurpose rooms, dressing rooms and kitchens. It also has a large terrace with a view that ranges from the metropolitan park to the hills in the west. The venues are capable of being in operation simultaneously at different times during the day, turning the building into a great machine of cultural production for the Bellavista sector.