World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago

Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago

Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago

© Fernando Alda

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Industrial Architecture
Villanueva de la Serena, Spain
  • Architects:Antonio Álvarez-Cienfuegos Rubio
  • Collaborators:Cristina Barajas y Nuria Pérez
  • Rigger:Carlos Rubio Manso y José Joaquín Escribano
  • Engineer:Luis Fernández Conejero
  • Structures:Eliseo Pérez y Juan Ruiz
  • Architecture:Estudio Arquitectura Hago S.L.
  • City:Villanueva de la Serena
  • Country:Spain
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the north face of a large lot, in an industrial estate located on the outskirts of the city, this building takes the program of uses as a starting point to resolve a volume of a marked urban character. The client was looking to build two industrial buildings.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Section
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The program of each one of them was very similar, consisting of a series of specific open spaces, an office area, and a double-height storage area. The proposal chooses to resolve the whole in a formal unit, with a paired typology, but within the same formal strategy. The proposed uses are distributed consecutively: all the industrial uses to the south and the offices and warehouses to the north (in double height). Each part is continuously adapted, from east to west, to the needs of the program: each user is associated with a specific surface and each volume arises from the needs of the use it houses.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The proposal breaks with the formal monotony of the rest of the buildings in the environment. Viewed from a distance, it manifests itself as a unit and from the proximity, it shows a diverse volumetry, as if it were a cluster of buildings. Its richness of scales, reflected in interiors full of light, generates an open and dynamic proposal with a direct relationship with the landscape.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project location

Villanueva de la Serena, Badajoz, Spain

Estudio Arquitectura Hago
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago" [Edificio industrial Brigadas & Promedio Centro / Estudio Arquitectura Hago] 12 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959866/brigadas-and-promedio-centro-industrial-building-estudio-arquitectura-hago> ISSN 0719-8884

