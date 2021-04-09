We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Conversion of ÉTS’s Dow Planetarium / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes

Conversion of ÉTS’s Dow Planetarium / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes

© Stéphane Brügger© Stéphane Brügger© Stéphane Brügger© Stéphane Brügger+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors, Cowork Interiors
Montréal, Canada
  • Clients:École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)
  • Entrepreneur:QMD
  • Architects:Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architectes
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering:Bouthillette Parizeau et Associés
  • Civil Engineering:GHD
  • Glazing:CPA Verre Structurel Inc.
  • Acoustician:SNC-Lavalin
  • Landscape Architecture:NIP Paysage
  • City:Montréal
  • Country:Canada
© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

Text description provided by the architects. In the spirit of creating synergies between the university community, the business community, the citizens and the ÉTS community, the new vocation of the Planetarium commissioned the typology of spaces: spaces to encourage encounters, collaboration and reflection linked to tools and advanced technologies, spaces of social diversity and exchange platforms for sharing knowledge.

© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

Design approach and architectural challenges

The main architectural challenge met by Menkes Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architectes was to find a way to bring light into the heart of this building designed and intended, by definition and function, to be both obscure and opaque while preserving the memory and the nature of the place, inscribed in the imagination of Montrealers. 

© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

The choice to develop the project around the concepts of revolution (about an axis) and the circular shape, imposed by the intrinsic nature of the building, was decisive. Inspired by the perpetual movements of the universe and by the curious complexity of ancient instruments such as the astrolabe or the Orrery machine that translate it, the team of architects transformed the former Dow Planetarium not only into a place that allows to see and explains the cosmic movement, but into a dynamic place which uses it. The era of observation having gone by, this building becomes a generator, accelerator and source of inventions.

© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

Beyond the materiality, the architects have thus favored the formal language to make the movement and this acceleration real and perceptible: from the gears that recall walls composed of a juxtaposition of vertical slats to the concentric circles which are superimposed in the plan, everything is about mechanical rotation and spinning.

© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

The center of the building is an open circular space accessible on all sides and that controls the entire spatial organization of the building. Designed to be the heart of the accelerator in the image of a crucible of innovation and announcing the premises of what will be created in this place, it is intended for unplanned encounters and opportunities that are often at the origin of the greatest discoveries.

© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

The mechanics of the rest of the building are entirely articulated around this central space. Similar to the ingenious principle of watchmaking and the cogwheel, a concentric circulation path leads to the café, the meeting space and the ideation room that wrap around and revolve about a solidary and precise mechanism. Attached to this rotational movement along the main axis of the building, spaces intended for businesses that will accompany creators on their journey of technological creation complete this clever device.

© Stéphane Brügger
© Stéphane Brügger

Address:Planétarium Dow, 1000 Rue de la Cathédrale, Montréal, QC H3C 1G7, Canada

Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsCanada
Cite: " Conversion of ÉTS’s Dow Planetarium / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes" 09 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959865/conversion-of-etss-dow-planetarium-menkes-shooner-dagenais-le-tourneux-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

