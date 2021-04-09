2021 AIA Regional & Urban Design Award Winners Announced

Save this picture! Northeastern University Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex by Payette. Image Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced five projects recognized with its 2021 Regional and Urban Design Awards. As the Institute notes, the best planning accounts for the entire built environment, local culture, and available resources. The Regional & Urban Design program recognizes the best in urban design, regional and city planning, and community development.

For the 2021 Regional and Urban Design Awards, the five-member jury evaluated each submission based on how well the design addresses environmental, social, and economic issues through sustainable strategies. This includes the ability to collect and distribute resident renewable resources and energies, while enhancing quality of life and promoting social equity.

Save this picture! Haxtun - Saving Main Street by HDR. Image Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects

The jury for the 2021 Awards included chair Mark Gardner, AIA, of Jaklitsch/Gardner Architects in New York; Lesley Bain, FAIA, of Framework in Seattle; Katie Horak of ARG in Los Angeles; John Smoley of the City of Minneapolis; and Dan Yudchitz, AIA, of Leo A Daly in Minneapolis.

Save this picture! Essex Crossing by SHoP Architects. Image Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects

Save this picture! Essex Crossing by SHoP Architects. Image Courtesy of The American Institute of Architects

This year’s recipients are:

Beyond Walls, Lynn, MA | Payette

Essex Crossing, New York | SHoP Architects

Haxtun - Saving Main Street, Haxtun, CO | HDR

Northeastern University Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex, Boston | Payette

Rebuilding a Local Food Economy: Oahu, Hawai'i, Oahu Island, Hawai'i | University of Arkansas Community Design Center

News via American Institute of Architects