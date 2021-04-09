2021 AIA Regional & Urban Design Award Winners Announced

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced five projects recognized with its 2021 Regional and Urban Design Awards. As the Institute notes, the best planning accounts for the entire built environment, local culture, and available resources. The Regional & Urban Design program recognizes the best in urban design, regional and city planning, and community development.
For the 2021 Regional and Urban Design Awards, the five-member jury evaluated each submission based on how well the design addresses environmental, social, and economic issues through sustainable strategies. This includes the ability to collect and distribute resident renewable resources and energies, while enhancing quality of life and promoting social equity.
The jury for the 2021 Awards included chair Mark Gardner, AIA, of Jaklitsch/Gardner Architects in New York; Lesley Bain, FAIA, of Framework in Seattle; Katie Horak of ARG in Los Angeles; John Smoley of the City of Minneapolis; and Dan Yudchitz, AIA, of Leo A Daly in Minneapolis.
This year’s recipients are:
- Beyond Walls, Lynn, MA | Payette
- Essex Crossing, New York | SHoP Architects
- Haxtun - Saving Main Street, Haxtun, CO | HDR
- Northeastern University Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex, Boston | Payette
- Rebuilding a Local Food Economy: Oahu, Hawai'i, Oahu Island, Hawai'i | University of Arkansas Community Design Center
News via American Institute of Architects